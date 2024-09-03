InsideNebraska: Nebraska Cornhuskers Football & Basketball Recruiting - VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU Match Preview as No. 2 Nebraska travels to SMU, plus how to watch, stream and listen to the game.

2nd-ranked Nebraska opened the VB season with a Top-10 win over 9th-ranked Kentucky, then rattled off wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and TCU over the weekend in Lincoln.Now, the 3-0 Huskers are set to face their third consecutive team from the state of Texas as they square off with SMU on the road in Dallas.Match starts at approx. 7pm CT on ACC Network. It will be live streamed on WatchESPN.com and available on the radio on the Huskers Radio Network's volleyball affiliate stations, in addition to the audio feed being aired online on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.Here's a full preview of the match with notes, stats and players to know: