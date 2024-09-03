ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: SMU stuns No. 2 Nebraska, sweeps Huskers in Dallas

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
5,672
20,143
113
UPDATE:

FINAL:
SMU sweeps Nebraska, stunning the No. 2 Huskers with a clean sweep in Dallas (25-23, 25-21, 25-18)


2nd-ranked Nebraska opened the VB season with a Top-10 win over 9th-ranked Kentucky, then rattled off wins over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and TCU over the weekend in Lincoln.

Now, the 3-0 Huskers are set to face their third consecutive team from the state of Texas as they square off with SMU on the road in Dallas.

Match starts at approx. 7pm CT on ACC Network. It will be live streamed on WatchESPN.com and available on the radio on the Huskers Radio Network's volleyball affiliate stations, in addition to the audio feed being aired online on Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

Here's a full preview of the match with notes, stats and players to know:

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska: Nebraska Cornhuskers Football & Basketball Recruiting - VB Match Preview: Nebraska at SMU

Match Preview as No. 2 Nebraska travels to SMU, plus how to watch, stream and listen to the game.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
Last edited:
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Husker Dave GBR and jbskers
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: No. 2 Nebraska def. No. 9 Kentucky, 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20)

Replies
32
Views
3K
Insider's Board
PalmettoBugeater
P
Zack Carpenter

Volleyball No. 2 Huskers sweep Islanders in home opener

Replies
0
Views
742
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Volleyball Nebraska VB: Season preview, players to watch as NU opens with Top-10 match

Replies
0
Views
240
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Volleyball Huskers overpower TCU, win 25th straight home match

Replies
9
Views
912
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
bigboxes

Ladies VB (Season opener) - #2 Huskers defeat #9 Kentucky, 3-1

Replies
0
Views
315
Husker Board
bigboxes
bigboxes
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back