Zack Carpenter
Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 6,889
-
- 21,350
-
- 113
#23 Nebraska (3-2) wraps up its three-game road series against Louisiana (2-3) with a doubleheader this afternoon.
There is no TV or live stream available for the two games today.
***GAME 1***
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Blake McGehee (0-1, 12.00 ERA)
TV/Streaming: NONE
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)
***GAME 2***
Time: Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD
TV/Streaming: NONE
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)
There is no TV or live stream available for the two games today.
***GAME 1***
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Blake McGehee (0-1, 12.00 ERA)
TV/Streaming: NONE
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)
***GAME 2***
Time: Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD
TV/Streaming: NONE
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)
Last edited: