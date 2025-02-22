#23 Nebraska (3-2) wraps up its three-game road series against Louisiana (2-3) with a doubleheader this afternoon.



There is no TV or live stream available for the two games today.



***GAME 1***

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Blake McGehee (0-1, 12.00 ERA)

TV/Streaming: NONE

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)





***GAME 2***

Time: Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

TV/Streaming: NONE

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Stadium: M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (Lafayette, La.)



