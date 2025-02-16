Nebraska BSB: MLB Desert Invitational Preview as Huskers kick off season Previewing the start of Nebraska baseball's season at this weekend's MLB Desert Invitational.

Nebraska will look to bounce back from its 10-5 loss to UC Irvine on Opening Day yesterday. (And the streaming service and StatBroadcast will look to bounce back from their blowout defeats yesterday as well … but hey, it was Opening Day for everyone!)The 24th-ranked (for now) ‘Skers are going up against 16th-ranked Vanderbilt. The ‘Dores are coming off a 4-3 win over Grand Canyon yesterday. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead and survived a 3-run rally in the 6th. GCU put the game-tying run on first base in the 7th and 9th but bounced into a game-ending double play.How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-Vandy is below.#24 Nebraska vs. #16 Vanderbilt7 p.m. CTMLB NetworkHuskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers AppSalt Rivers Field at Talking StickNebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Vanderbilt LHP Ethan McElvain (0-0, 0.00 ERA)Tap the story link for more info on the MLB Desert Invitational + a full season preview: