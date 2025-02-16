ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: Nebraska 6, Vanderbilt 4 in Top 25 matchup

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
UPDATE

FINAL:
Nebraska 6
Vanderbilt 4

No. 24 Huskers bounce back from their Opening Day loss with a win over No. 16 Vanderbilt behind a powerful performance by Gabe Swansen (3-for-4 with one HR, two 2Bs and all 6 RBI)

Nebraska will look to bounce back from its 10-5 loss to UC Irvine on Opening Day yesterday. (And the streaming service and StatBroadcast will look to bounce back from their blowout defeats yesterday as well … but hey, it was Opening Day for everyone!)

The 24th-ranked (for now) ‘Skers are going up against 16th-ranked Vanderbilt. The ‘Dores are coming off a 4-3 win over Grand Canyon yesterday. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead and survived a 3-run rally in the 6th. GCU put the game-tying run on first base in the 7th and 9th but bounced into a game-ending double play.

How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-Vandy is below.

Matchup: #24 Nebraska vs. #16 Vanderbilt
Time: 7 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: MLB Network
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Vanderbilt LHP Ethan McElvain (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tap the story link for more info on the MLB Desert Invitational + a full season preview:

nebraska.rivals.com

Nebraska BSB: MLB Desert Invitational Preview as Huskers kick off season

Previewing the start of Nebraska baseball's season at this weekend's MLB Desert Invitational.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
