BSB Preview: Nebraska vs. Washington in Big Ten opener Nebraska baseball looks for answers after dropping four of last five games and losing Mason McConnaughey for the season.

I'm about to leave to get the oil change + routine car maintenance done that I've been putting off for wayyyyy too long. Not sure how long I'll be away so...I'm getting this thread going now.Nebraska (4-6) and Washington (5-8) kick off Big Ten play with the Huskers' home opener today. Got a two-bill before the Game 3 finale tomorrow. Info on how to watch, listen and stream + the story link to the series preview are below.1 p.m. CTNebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Jackson Thomas (1-0, 0.00 ERA)B1G+Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers AppHawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Reilly McAdams (0-1, 6.75 ERA)B1G+Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers AppHawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.Lineup:Beek (0-2)Nunez (0-2)Carey (1-1)Stone (1-2)