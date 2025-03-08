ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska loses both games of doubleheader to Washington***

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,997
21,419
113
I'm about to leave to get the oil change + routine car maintenance done that I've been putting off for wayyyyy too long. Not sure how long I'll be away so...I'm getting this thread going now.

Nebraska (4-6) and Washington (5-8) kick off Big Ten play with the Huskers' home opener today. Got a two-bill before the Game 3 finale tomorrow. Info on how to watch, listen and stream + the story link to the series preview are below.

***GAME 1***
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Jackson Thomas (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.

***GAME 2***
Time: Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Reilly McAdams (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.

nebraska.rivals.com

BSB Preview: Nebraska vs. Washington in Big Ten opener

Nebraska baseball looks for answers after dropping four of last five games and losing Mason McConnaughey for the season.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com



Lineup:
Beek (0-2)
Nunez (0-2)

Carey (1-1)
Stone (1-2)
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread Louisiana sweeps Nebraska in doubleheader (4-1 and 10-2)

Replies
59
Views
3K
Insider's Board
rrthusker
rrthusker
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***GAME THREAD: #23 Nebraska @ Louisiana***

Replies
17
Views
2K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: LSU 11, Nebraska 6 as Huskers blow early 5-0 lead

Replies
30
Views
3K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: UC Irvine 10, Nebraska 5

Replies
65
Views
4K
Insider's Board
Kaladin
Kaladin
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 8, Sam Houston State 3***

Replies
11
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back