I'm about to leave to get the oil change + routine car maintenance done that I've been putting off for wayyyyy too long. Not sure how long I'll be away so...I'm getting this thread going now.
Nebraska (4-6) and Washington (5-8) kick off Big Ten play with the Huskers' home opener today. Got a two-bill before the Game 3 finale tomorrow. Info on how to watch, listen and stream + the story link to the series preview are below.
***GAME 1***
Time: 1 p.m. CT
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ty Horn (0-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Jackson Thomas (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.
***GAME 2***
Time: Approx. 45 minutes after Game 1
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 2.77 ERA) vs. Washington RHP Reilly McAdams (0-1, 6.75 ERA)
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park | Lincoln, Neb.
Lineup:
Beek (0-2)
Nunez (0-2)
Carey (1-1)
Stone (1-2)
BSB Preview: Nebraska vs. Washington in Big Ten opener
Nebraska baseball looks for answers after dropping four of last five games and losing Mason McConnaughey for the season.
nebraska.rivals.com
