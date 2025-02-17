ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: Grand Canyon 3, Nebraska 1

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,845
21,314
113
UPDATE
FINAL: Grand Canyon 3, Nebraska 1

Huskers go down literally swinging. Three consecutive Ks in T9 to end it.

Bats stayed asleep today. Nebraska went down 1-2-3 in each of the final 4 innings. Huskers' only baserunner over the final 5 innings was a two-out single and advancing to 2nd on a wild pitch.

Nebraska falls to 2-2, Grand Canyon improves to 2-2. Next up for the Huskers: Three-game series FRI-SUN next weekend at Louisiana.

**********
**********

#23 Nebraska (2-1) remains in the D1 Baseball Top 25 after beating #16 Vanderbilt (now ranked #15) and San Diego State while losing to UC Irvine in the MLB Desert Invitational on opening weekend.

Huskers now set for a road game at Grand Canyon (1-2), which beat SDSU and lost to Vandy + Austin Peay at the desert invite.

How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-GCU is below.

Matchup: #23 Nebraska vs. Grand Canyon
Time: 2 p.m. CT
Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark




 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: Nebraska 6, Vanderbilt 4 in Top 25 matchup

Replies
96
Views
5K
Insider's Board
sklarbodds
sklarbodds
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: UC Irvine 10, Nebraska 5

Replies
65
Views
3K
Insider's Board
Kaladin
Kaladin
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread FINAL: Nebraska 13, San Diego State 0

Replies
41
Views
3K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Nebraska Baseball: MLB Desert Invitational Preview as Huskers kick off 2025 season

Replies
1
Views
320
Insider's Board
HuskerCubs
HuskerCubs
Alum-Ni

Baseball Big Ten Scores and Standings (2/16)

Replies
2
Views
566
Insider's Board
sklarbodds
sklarbodds
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back