UPDATE

FINAL: Grand Canyon 3, Nebraska 1



Huskers go down literally swinging. Three consecutive Ks in T9 to end it.



Bats stayed asleep today. Nebraska went down 1-2-3 in each of the final 4 innings. Huskers' only baserunner over the final 5 innings was a two-out single and advancing to 2nd on a wild pitch.



Nebraska falls to 2-2, Grand Canyon improves to 2-2. Next up for the Huskers: Three-game series FRI-SUN next weekend at Louisiana.



**********

**********



#23 Nebraska (2-1) remains in the D1 Baseball Top 25 after beating #16 Vanderbilt (now ranked #15) and San Diego State while losing to UC Irvine in the MLB Desert Invitational on opening weekend.



Huskers now set for a road game at Grand Canyon (1-2), which beat SDSU and lost to Vandy + Austin Peay at the desert invite.



How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-GCU is below.



Matchup: #23 Nebraska vs. Grand Canyon

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Pitching: Nebraska LHP Jackson Brockett (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBD

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Stadium: Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark









