Opening Day for the Huskers gets underway today at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona. Some game updates will be coming up ITT. Getting this one posted a little early.How to watch, listen + stream is below. Tap the link at the bottom for a preview of today's game, the rest of the invitational and a look at the 2025 season.#24 Nebraska vs. UC IrvineFriday (today) at 2 p.m. CTMLB.comHuskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers AppSalt Rivers Field at Talking StickNebraska RHP Mason McConnaughey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. UC Irvine RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)