UPDATE
FINAL:
UC Irvine 10
Nebraska 5
Nebraska drops its season opener down in the desert. The No. 24 Huskers will be back at it tomorrow (Saturday) against No. 16 Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. CT on MLB Network and Huskers Radio Network.
**********
**********
Opening Day for the Huskers gets underway today at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona. Some game updates will be coming up ITT. Getting this one posted a little early.
How to watch, listen + stream is below. Tap the link at the bottom for a preview of today's game, the rest of the invitational and a look at the 2025 season.
Matchup: #24 Nebraska vs. UC Irvine
Day/Time: Friday (today) at 2 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: MLB.com
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Mason McConnaughey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. UC Irvine RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Last edited: