Baseball Live Thread FINAL: UC Irvine 10, Nebraska 5

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

May 19, 2022
UPDATE

FINAL:
UC Irvine 10
Nebraska 5

Nebraska drops its season opener down in the desert. The No. 24 Huskers will be back at it tomorrow (Saturday) against No. 16 Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. CT on MLB Network and Huskers Radio Network.

Opening Day for the Huskers gets underway today at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona. Some game updates will be coming up ITT. Getting this one posted a little early.

How to watch, listen + stream is below. Tap the link at the bottom for a preview of today's game, the rest of the invitational and a look at the 2025 season.

Matchup: #24 Nebraska vs. UC Irvine
Day/Time: Friday (today) at 2 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: MLB.com
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Salt Rivers Field at Talking Stick
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Mason McConnaughey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. UC Irvine RHP Danny Suarez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nebraska BSB: MLB Desert Invitational Preview as Huskers kick off season

Previewing the start of Nebraska baseball's season at this weekend's MLB Desert Invitational.
