Final Four: Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN

National Championship Match: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 22 on ABC

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament path

Wisconsin’s NCAA Tournament path

Elite 8: Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15

Final Four: Begin at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 19 on ESPN

National Championship Match: 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Dec. 22 on ABC

FINAL:Nebraska 3Wisconsin 0Nebraska sweeps Wisconsin in Elite Eight match to capture the Lincoln Regional title (26-24, 25-17, 25-21)The regional #1 seed Huskers (33-2) have now beaten the #2 seed Badgers (26-7) in all three matchups this season. All three wins have been sweeps.Nebraska had lost 10 in a row to Wisconsin but has now won 4 of the last 5 to move its all-time record to 12-13 in the series history.Oh, and that’ll be a 29th all-time Final Four appearance for the Nebraska volleyball program. Will say this for the millionth time: Just an absurd number for Husker volleyball.1 Pitt def. 3 Kentucky (3-0)1 Louisville def. 2 Stanford (3-1)1 Nebraska def. 2 Wisconsin (3-0)1 Penn State vs. 2 Creighton (Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT)1 Pitt vs. 1 Louisville1 Nebraska vs. 1 Penn State/2 CreightonNo matter the opponent, the Huskers will get a rematch in the national semifinals.They defeated Creighton in a five-set thriller on Sept. 10 in Lincoln (25-19, 25-16, 31-33, 16-25, 15-10) and lost on the road at Penn State on Nov. 29 in four sets (21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 23-25) as the Nittany Lions secured a co-Big Ten championship with the win.==================================================================The Elite Eight match at the Lincoln Regional is set to get started shortly. Here we go.#1 Nebraska vs. #2 Wisconsin32-2 overall and 19-1 (Big Ten co-champs)26-6 overall and 17-3 (3rd in Big Ten)Sunday at 2 p.m. CTABCESPN+ and WatchESPNHuskers Radio Networkdef. Florida A&M, 3-0 (1st RD)def. #8 seed Miami, 3-0 (2nd RD)def. #5 seed Dayton, 3-1 (Sweet 16)def. Fairfield, 3-0 (1st RD)def. #7 Georgia Tech, 3-1 (2nd RD)def. #6 Texas A&M, 3-2 (Sweet 16)Nebraska is 11-13 in the all-time series vs. Wisconsin. The Badgers held a 10-game win streak over Nebraska until last year’s #1 vs. #2 all-time classic won by the Huskers in Lincoln.Nebraska has now won 3 of the last 4 over the Badgers, including sweeps over then-No. 7 Wisconsin on the road (Nov. 1) and then-No. 6 Wisconsin at home (Nov. 23). Huskers are currently ranked #3 and Badgers are ranked #7 in the latest AVCA Top 25 poll.1 Pitt def. 3 Kentucky (3-0)1 Louisville def. 2 Stanford (3-1)1 Nebraska vs. 2 Wisconsin (Sunday at 2 p.m. CT)1 Penn State vs. 2 Creighton (Sunday at 7:30 p.m. CT)