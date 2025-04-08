Today's game info as Nebraska looks to improve its 3-2 record vs. Top 25 opponents this season:



Matchup: Nebraska (14-18, 4-8 Big Ten) at #22 Kansas (27-6, 9-3 Big 12)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Hoglund Ballpark (Lawrence, Kan.)

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. Kansas RHP Patrick Steitz (2-0, 3.27 ERA)











