Today's game info as Nebraska looks to improve its 3-2 record vs. Top 25 opponents this season:
Matchup: Nebraska (14-18, 4-8 Big Ten) at #22 Kansas (27-6, 9-3 Big 12)
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hoglund Ballpark (Lawrence, Kan.)
Pitching: Nebraska RHP Ryan Harrahill (0-0, 3.24 ERA) vs. Kansas RHP Patrick Steitz (2-0, 3.27 ERA)
