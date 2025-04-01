Zack Carpenter
Defensive Coordinator
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 7,177
-
- 21,566
-
- 113
Getting this started early today. Here's the game info on today’s I-80 showdown. Huskers looking to snap a three-game losing skid to Creighton and cut into a 1-5 stretch against the Bluejays over the last two seasons.
Matchup: Nebraska (12-15) vs Creighton (16-7)
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln)
Pitching: Nebraska RHP TJ Coats (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Ian Koosman (3-2, 5.96 ERA)
Matchup: Nebraska (12-15) vs Creighton (16-7)
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: B1G+
Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App
Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park (Lincoln)
Pitching: Nebraska RHP TJ Coats (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Creighton RHP Ian Koosman (3-2, 5.96 ERA)