MOD UPDATE:
FINAL
Penn State reverse sweeps Nebraska in the Final Four (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13) to end the Huskers’ season. Nittany Lions (34-2) will face Louisville (30-5) in Sunday’s national championship match (2 p.m. CT on ABC).
Nebraska held a 22-16 lead in Set 4 and later had match point twice at 24-22 and 24-23. Instead, the Huskers couldn’t close it out and see their season end with a 33-3 record.
Nebraska also fought off two straight match points down 14-11 in Set 5 but still fell one step short of a second straight appearance in the national title match.
It's Nebraska's first reverse-sweep loss in the NCAA VB Tournament since 1982. Penn State makes its first appearance in the national title match since winning it all in 2014.
Final Four results
1 Louisville def. 1 Pitt, 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17)
1 Penn State def. 1 Nebraska, 3-2 (23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-13)
Pitt had a chance to close out Set 3 with two set points (24-23 and 25-24). Nebraska had a chance to close it all out in Set 4 with two match points. Both failed to do so.
– Zack Carpenter
@stan raymond ... Pittsburgh looks as good as you called early before the tournament started
