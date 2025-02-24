ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News VB: Huskers to host AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,894
21,355
113
Some big news just in from Nebraska Athletics:

The Nebraska volleyball program will take part in the 2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 22-24.

The 2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase will feature 10 of the nation's top teams. Two matches will be played each day on Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. To cap off the showcase, two matches will be played on Monday, Aug. 25 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nebraska will face Pittsburgh on Friday, Aug. 22 and Stanford on Sunday, Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Match order and start times have not been set yet.

Other matchups at Pinnacle Bank Arena will include Florida vs. Stanford on Aug. 22, Creighton vs. Penn State on Aug. 23, Kansas vs. Vanderbilt on Aug. 23, and Florida vs. Pittsburgh on Aug. 24.

On Aug. 25 in Sioux Falls, Minnesota will face Texas A&M, and Kansas will play Penn State.

Ticket Information
• A ticket presale event with access code will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Noon (CT) and will end on March 7. Only 3-day packages will be available to purchase.
• The general public on-sale will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. (CT) and will end on April 11. Only 3-day packages and a limited number of 2-day packages (Friday/Sunday) will be available to purchase.
• If any tickets are remaining after the general public on-sale, single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 18 at 10 a.m. (CT).

Matches in Lincoln (Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Friday, Aug. 22 — Times and Match Order TBD
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh
Florida vs. Stanford

Saturday, Aug. 23 — Times and Match Order TBD
Creighton vs. Penn State
Kansas vs. Vanderbilt

Sunday, Aug. 24 — Times and Match Order TBD
Nebraska vs. Stanford
Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Matches in Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)
Monday, Aug. 25 - Times and Match Order TBD
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
Kansas vs. Penn State
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: BigCL24, RedTro and Phil DeGrave
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SickOfPractice

VB - Aug. 22 NU vs Pitt at PBA

Replies
2
Views
678
Husker Board
Big bo fan
B
Steve Marik

Basketball Nebraska welcomes hot-shooting North Florida to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Replies
1
Views
547
Insider's Board
BigCL24
BigCL24
BigCL24

Volleyball Game Thread ***VB FINAL: Penn State reverse sweeps Nebraska in Final Four to end Huskers’ season***

Replies
188
Views
15K
Insider's Board
brandon2589
brandon2589
Alum-Ni

Volleyball Five Huskers named AVCA All-Region

Replies
2
Views
431
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Alum-Ni

Volleyball John Cook Announces Retirement at Nebraska

Replies
8
Views
707
Insider's Board
SantaBarbaraSker
SantaBarbaraSker
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back