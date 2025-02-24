Some big news just in from Nebraska Athletics:



The Nebraska volleyball program will take part in the 2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 22-24.



The 2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase will feature 10 of the nation's top teams. Two matches will be played each day on Aug. 22, Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. To cap off the showcase, two matches will be played on Monday, Aug. 25 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.



Nebraska will face Pittsburgh on Friday, Aug. 22 and Stanford on Sunday, Aug. 24 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Match order and start times have not been set yet.



Other matchups at Pinnacle Bank Arena will include Florida vs. Stanford on Aug. 22, Creighton vs. Penn State on Aug. 23, Kansas vs. Vanderbilt on Aug. 23, and Florida vs. Pittsburgh on Aug. 24.



On Aug. 25 in Sioux Falls, Minnesota will face Texas A&M, and Kansas will play Penn State.



Ticket Information

• A ticket presale event with access code will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Noon (CT) and will end on March 7. Only 3-day packages will be available to purchase.

• The general public on-sale will begin on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. (CT) and will end on April 11. Only 3-day packages and a limited number of 2-day packages (Friday/Sunday) will be available to purchase.

• If any tickets are remaining after the general public on-sale, single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 18 at 10 a.m. (CT).



Matches in Lincoln (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Friday, Aug. 22 — Times and Match Order TBD

Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh

Florida vs. Stanford



Saturday, Aug. 23 — Times and Match Order TBD

Creighton vs. Penn State

Kansas vs. Vanderbilt



Sunday, Aug. 24 — Times and Match Order TBD

Nebraska vs. Stanford

Florida vs. Pittsburgh



Matches in Sioux Falls (Sanford Pentagon)

Monday, Aug. 25 - Times and Match Order TBD

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M

Kansas vs. Penn State