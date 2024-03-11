Nebraska baseball’s Rhett Stokes and softball’s Sydney Gray have each been named Big Ten Player of the Week.



Rhett Stokes

Junior Rhett Stokes has been named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.



Stokes hit .750 (9-for-12) with four doubles, five RBI and two runs in three games vs. South Alabama, while recording a 1.083 slugging percentage and .750 on-base percentage.



The Roswell, N.M., native became the first Husker since 2021 to record three consecutive three-hit games.



Stokes went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in the series opener on Friday, followed by a 3-for-4 performance with three RBI on Saturday afternoon.



The junior had a 3-for-4 day with two doubles and a pair of RBI in Sunday’s series finale, including the game-tying two-RBI single in the fifth inning.



Sydney Gray

For the second time this season, Sydney Gray has been named the Big Ten Softball Player of the Week. Gray is the first repeat winner of the award this year and is the first Husker to win two Big Ten Player of the Week awards in the same season since Tristen Edwards in 2020. Overall Nebraska has claimed three of the six Big Ten Player of the Week awards this season.



Gray was honored with the third Big Ten Player of the Week honor of her career following an impressive performance in four games at the Razorback Rumble in Arkansas last week. Gray went 5-for-16 (.385) in Arkansas with one double, three home runs and five RBIs. In the four games, she averaged more than 1.0 hit, 1.0 run and 1.0 RBI per game while averaging 1.0 extra-base hit per game.



Gray homered and scored twice in Nebraska’s run-rule victory over Northern Iowa to open the tournament. After scoring a pair of runs in two games against Saint Francis, Gray powered Nebraska’s victory over a South Alabama team receiving votes in the top-25 poll. Gray went 3-for-4 against the Jaguars with a double and two home runs. She set a career high with three extra-base hits and tied her career high in hits and home runs.



Maryland’s Courtney Wyche was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week while Ohio State’s Jasmyn Burns was the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.