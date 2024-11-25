ADVERTISEMENT

Football WR Jacory Barney Jr. named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Just in via Big Ten press release: WR Jacory Barney Jr. named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Freshman of the Week
Jacory Barney Jr., Nebraska
WR – Florida City, Fla. – Palmetto
  • Set career highs with nine receptions for 85 yards, bettering his previous highs of eight catches and 78 yards, in Nebraska’s win against Wisconsin.
  • Rushed for 11 yards and had 54 yards in returns for 150 all-purpose yards.
  • Set the tone with a 45-yard kickoff return to open the game, setting up a Husker scoring drive in the opening minutes.
  • Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week honoree: Dylan Raiola (Sept. 2,2024)

Link to the full B1G Weekly Honors press release:
 
