Football ***LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UTEP

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

May 19, 2022
Cue the Joker "And here we go" GIF

We are looking live at Memorial Stadium (to quote the legend Brent Musburger) with kickoff under 90 min away! Some of my personal game predictions:

Final Score
Nebraska 35, UTEP 13

>> Spread: NEB -27.5
>> Total: 48.5

OPOTG
WR Isaiah Neyor (6 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD w/ 3 of the 6 catches being 3rd-down conversions)
>> One of my two bold predictions: Neyor scores on a 40+ yard TD on a quick pass or WR screen

DPOTG
CB Tommi Hill
>> My other bold prediction: Tommi Hill pick-six

What do y'all got?!
 
Reactions: englandnu and GGHuskerGlass
