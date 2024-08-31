Zack Carpenter
Graduate Assistant
Staff
- May 19, 2022
- 5,637
- 20,070
- 113
Cue the Joker "And here we go" GIF
We are looking live at Memorial Stadium (to quote the legend Brent Musburger) with kickoff under 90 min away! Some of my personal game predictions:
Final Score
Nebraska 35, UTEP 13
>> Spread: NEB -27.5
>> Total: 48.5
OPOTG
WR Isaiah Neyor (6 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD w/ 3 of the 6 catches being 3rd-down conversions)
>> One of my two bold predictions: Neyor scores on a 40+ yard TD on a quick pass or WR screen
DPOTG
CB Tommi Hill
>> My other bold prediction: Tommi Hill pick-six
What do y'all got?!
