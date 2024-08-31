Cue the Joker "And here we go" GIF



We are looking live at Memorial Stadium (to quote the legend Brent Musburger) with kickoff under 90 min away! Some of my personal game predictions:



Final Score

Nebraska 35, UTEP 13



>> Spread: NEB -27.5

>> Total: 48.5



OPOTG

WR Isaiah Neyor (6 catches, 94 yards, 1 TD w/ 3 of the 6 catches being 3rd-down conversions)

>> One of my two bold predictions: Neyor scores on a 40+ yard TD on a quick pass or WR screen



DPOTG

CB Tommi Hill

>> My other bold prediction: Tommi Hill pick-six



What do y'all got?!