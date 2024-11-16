Zack Carpenter
Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 6,340
-
- 20,740
-
- 113
Out here in sunny Los Angeles for Nebraska-USC (aka the Sword Fight of Disarray). If you tap the attached photos, they should hopefully show up.
Matchup
Records: Nebraska (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) at USC (4-5, 2-5)
Time: 3 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT
Spread: USC -7
O/U: 50.5
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
>> Huskers are 1-2 on the road, 4-2 at home
>> Trojans 3-1 at home, 0-4 on the road
>> Betting line has moved two full points, opened at USC -9 but is -7 two hours before kickoff
Predictions: Players of the Game + Final Score
Offense: A running back, pick any running back, but I'll go with Emmett Johnson
>> In our Midseason Bold Predictions on Oct. 13, my main pick was for the Huskers to net their first 100-yard runner at RB since Anthony Grant in September 2023 (Grant was their lone 100-yard RB in 21 games under Marcus Satterfield at OC) and predicted that they would do it against USC. So, I'm running it back and sticking to it: Nebraska gets its first 100-yard RB. If it's going to be anyone, it's most likely going to be Dante Dowdell, but I'll go more outside the box and pick Emmett Johnson to finish with a career-high 18 carries for 102 yards + Dowdell gets a goal-line TD.
Defense: Marques Buford Jr.
>> It was nearly this same time two years ago (Nov. 19, 2022) when Buford went down with a devastating knee injury on what I believe was Wisconsin's second offensive play of the game. Just a gut feeling shortly before game day that he'll play well today and snag his second INT of the season with a return of 34 yards.
Final Score: Nebraska 27, USC 21
>> Why change right before kickoff? Let's hold steadfast.
Matchup
Records: Nebraska (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) at USC (4-5, 2-5)
Time: 3 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT
Spread: USC -7
O/U: 50.5
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
>> Huskers are 1-2 on the road, 4-2 at home
>> Trojans 3-1 at home, 0-4 on the road
>> Betting line has moved two full points, opened at USC -9 but is -7 two hours before kickoff
Predictions: Players of the Game + Final Score
Offense: A running back, pick any running back, but I'll go with Emmett Johnson
>> In our Midseason Bold Predictions on Oct. 13, my main pick was for the Huskers to net their first 100-yard runner at RB since Anthony Grant in September 2023 (Grant was their lone 100-yard RB in 21 games under Marcus Satterfield at OC) and predicted that they would do it against USC. So, I'm running it back and sticking to it: Nebraska gets its first 100-yard RB. If it's going to be anyone, it's most likely going to be Dante Dowdell, but I'll go more outside the box and pick Emmett Johnson to finish with a career-high 18 carries for 102 yards + Dowdell gets a goal-line TD.
Defense: Marques Buford Jr.
>> It was nearly this same time two years ago (Nov. 19, 2022) when Buford went down with a devastating knee injury on what I believe was Wisconsin's second offensive play of the game. Just a gut feeling shortly before game day that he'll play well today and snag his second INT of the season with a return of 34 yards.
Final Score: Nebraska 27, USC 21
>> Why change right before kickoff? Let's hold steadfast.
Attachments
Last edited: