ADVERTISEMENT

Football ******LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska at USC******

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,340
20,740
113
Out here in sunny Los Angeles for Nebraska-USC (aka the Sword Fight of Disarray). If you tap the attached photos, they should hopefully show up.

Matchup
Records: Nebraska (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten) at USC (4-5, 2-5)
Time: 3 p.m. CT / 1 p.m. PT
Spread: USC -7
O/U: 50.5
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fox Sports App
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
>> Huskers are 1-2 on the road, 4-2 at home
>> Trojans 3-1 at home, 0-4 on the road
>> Betting line has moved two full points, opened at USC -9 but is -7 two hours before kickoff

Predictions: Players of the Game + Final Score
Offense: A running back, pick any running back, but I'll go with Emmett Johnson
>> In our Midseason Bold Predictions on Oct. 13, my main pick was for the Huskers to net their first 100-yard runner at RB since Anthony Grant in September 2023 (Grant was their lone 100-yard RB in 21 games under Marcus Satterfield at OC) and predicted that they would do it against USC. So, I'm running it back and sticking to it: Nebraska gets its first 100-yard RB. If it's going to be anyone, it's most likely going to be Dante Dowdell, but I'll go more outside the box and pick Emmett Johnson to finish with a career-high 18 carries for 102 yards + Dowdell gets a goal-line TD.

Defense: Marques Buford Jr.
>> It was nearly this same time two years ago (Nov. 19, 2022) when Buford went down with a devastating knee injury on what I believe was Wisconsin's second offensive play of the game. Just a gut feeling shortly before game day that he'll play well today and snag his second INT of the season with a return of 34 yards.

Final Score: Nebraska 27, USC 21
>> Why change right before kickoff? Let's hold steadfast.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_6367.jpeg
    3.9 MB · Views: 6
  • IMG_6376.jpeg
    3.9 MB · Views: 5
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: GGHuskerGlass and sklarbodds
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Steve Marik

Football Live Thread: Matt Rhule press conference ahead of USC

Replies
28
Views
977
Insider's Board
knightwxc5000
knightwxc5000
Alum-Ni

Football Game Notes: Nebraska at USC

Replies
5
Views
655
Insider's Board
rgerner
rgerner
Alum-Ni

Football Nebraska at USC Preview and Prediction (CollegeFootballNews.com)

Replies
5
Views
456
Insider's Board
marlon_fan
marlon_fan
Steve Marik

Football Nebraska's depth chart for Ohio State

Replies
11
Views
830
Insider's Board
Tik Tok
Tik Tok
Zack Carpenter

Football Bold Predictions: Nebraska at USC

Replies
3
Views
564
Insider's Board
Brasky Pants
Brasky Pants
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back