Zack Carpenter
Graduate Assistant
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 5,705
-
- 20,160
-
- 113
Let's party. Getting closer to 90 min until kickoff, and here's the updated line per BetMGM:
Spread: NEB -6.5
Total: 56
My predictions:
Final score
Nebraska 31, Colorado 27
OPOTG
Dylan Raiola: 19-of-26 for 286 yards, three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), one interception and 32 yards rushing (excluding any yards lost due to sacks)
DPOTG
Tommi Hill: Snags a critical interception in the red zone, marking Nebraska's first interception in the red zone over the last 2+ seasons dating back to 2022*
*0 INT/18 pass TDs allowed in the red zone on 65 total pass attempts over that span
Spread: NEB -6.5
Total: 56
My predictions:
Final score
Nebraska 31, Colorado 27
OPOTG
Dylan Raiola: 19-of-26 for 286 yards, three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), one interception and 32 yards rushing (excluding any yards lost due to sacks)
DPOTG
Tommi Hill: Snags a critical interception in the red zone, marking Nebraska's first interception in the red zone over the last 2+ seasons dating back to 2022*
*0 INT/18 pass TDs allowed in the red zone on 65 total pass attempts over that span