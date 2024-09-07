Let's party. Getting closer to 90 min until kickoff, and here's the updated line per BetMGM:



Spread: NEB -6.5

Total: 56



My predictions:

Final score

Nebraska 31, Colorado 27



OPOTG

Dylan Raiola: 19-of-26 for 286 yards, three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), one interception and 32 yards rushing (excluding any yards lost due to sacks)



DPOTG

Tommi Hill: Snags a critical interception in the red zone, marking Nebraska's first interception in the red zone over the last 2+ seasons dating back to 2022*



*0 INT/18 pass TDs allowed in the red zone on 65 total pass attempts over that span