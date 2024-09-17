Just in via press release (schedule PDF attached at the bottom)



Head coach Will Bolt announced the 2025 baseball schedule Tuesday, which features 25 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers.



“We have a challenging schedule that will give our program the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” said Bolt. “Our non-conference schedule will prepare us for league play, where the Big Ten continues to improve each year.”



The announced portion of the 2025 slate includes five 2024 NCAA Tournament participants in Sun Belt regular-season champion Louisiana, WAC regular-season champion Grand Canyon and at-large selections Kansas State, LSU and Oregon State.



The Huskers begin the 56-game campaign in a marquee event, as the Huskers compete in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 14-16 in Scottsdale, Ariz. Other competing teams and matchups will be announced at a later date.



Nebraska takes on Grand Canyon in a road matchup on Monday, Feb. 17 in Phoenix before traveling for a three-game set at Louisiana in the second weekend (Feb. 21-23).



The Big Red play in one of college baseball’s premier events for the straight season, where the Huskers are set to face Sam Houston, LSU and Kansas State at the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas on Feb. 28 – March 2.



The Huskers open the home slate with six consecutive home games, including the home opener against South Dakota State (March 5) after a midweek trip to Omaha (March 4). NU begins Big Ten play with Washington (March 7-9) and hosts Wichita State (March 11-12) for back-to-back midweek tilts.



Nebraska ventures west for an extended trip to California, where the Big Red takes on UCLA (March 14-16), Pepperdine (March 18-19) and USC (March 21-23). The Huskers wrap up the nine-game stretch of consecutive road games with a midweek matchup at Kansas State on March 25 in Manhattan.



The Big Red step out of Big Ten play with a three-game home series vs. Oregon State (March 28-30), followed by a midweek battle with Creighton (April 1) and a home series against Rutgers (April 4-6).



NU travels to Kansas (April 8), Iowa (April 11-13) and Creighton (April 15) before welcoming Northwestern (April 18-20) and Kansas (April 22) to Lincoln.



The Huskers conclude the month of April with a visit to Maryland (April 25-27) before wrapping up the home slate with an eight-game homestand. The Big Red begins the homestand with Kansas State (April 29), Minnesota (May 2-4), Creighton (May 6) and Michigan (May 9-11) and concludes the regular season with a visit to Purdue (May 15-17) in the final weekend of Big Ten play.



Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will be the setting for the Big Ten Tournament for the eighth time, having previously been the site in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023 and 2024.