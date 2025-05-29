Press release via Huskers.com:



Kickoff Times Set for Half of Huskers’ Schedule



The Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced the kickoff time and television information for five Nebraska football games on Thursday. The announcement includes a date change, as the Huskers’ game at Minnesota was moved to Friday, Oct. 17.



Kickoff times and television information are now set for six of the Huskers’ 12 games this fall, including four of Nebraska’s seven home games. The Big Ten also announced the Huskers’ homecoming game with Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 4, will have a kickoff time of either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. (Central).



As previously announced, Nebraska will open its season on Thursday, Aug. 28, against Cincinnati at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium at 8 p.m. on ESPN. The Huskers’ home opener against Akron on Saturday, Sept. 6, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on BTN. The following Saturday, Nebraska will host Houston Christian at 11 a.m. on FS1. The Huskers’ Big Ten opener against Michigan in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 20, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.



Following a bye week, Nebraska will host Michigan State for a late morning or afternoon kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 4. The Huskers then hit the road for a matchup at Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 11, before a schedule change sees Nebraska’s road game at Minnesota set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX on Friday, Oct. 17. This season will mark the fourth straight year Nebraska has played multiple Friday games, including the Huskers’ annual Black Friday game against Iowa.



Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium for back-to-back home games against Northwestern (Saturday, Oct. 25) and USC (Saturday, Nov. 1), but kickoff times for those contests have not been announced. The Huskers’ final two road games of the season at UCLA (Saturday, Nov. 8) and Penn State (Saturday, Nov. 22) also have kickoff times that will be announced during the season.



The annual Heroes Game matchup between Nebraska and Iowa at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. on CBS on Friday, Nov. 28.



With kickoff times and television information now known for six of Nebraska’s 12 games, the Huskers are set to play three night games and will appear on CBS (twice), FOX, BTN, FS1 and ESPN.



Season tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at $420 for seven home games. The ticket options include locations in club seating, sideline and end zones.



Husker fans will also have upcoming opportunities to purchase a Husker Football 3-Game Mini Plan for the 2025 season, as well as single-game tickets. The 3-game mini plan will go on sale on Tuesday, June 10, with single-game tickets available for purchase on Monday, June 30.



2025 Nebraska Football Schedule:



Thursday, Aug. 28

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati (in Kansas City), 8 p.m. (ESPN)



Saturday, Sept. 6

Akron at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. (BTN)



Saturday, Sept. 13

Houston Christian at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (FS1)



Saturday, Sept. 20

Michigan at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m. (CBS)



Saturday, Oct. 4

Michigan State at Nebraska, 11 a.m./2:30 p.m./3 p.m. (TBA)



Saturday, Oct. 11

Nebraska at Maryland, Time TBA (TV TBA)



Friday, Oct. 17 (date change)

Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (FOX)



Saturday, Oct. 25

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, Time TBA (TV TBA)



Saturday, Nov. 1

USC at Nebraska, Time TBA (TV TBA)



Saturday, Nov. 8

Nebraska at UCLA, Time TBA (TV TBA)



Saturday, Nov. 22

Nebraska at Penn State, Time TBA (TV TBA)



Friday, Nov. 28

Iowa at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (CBS)