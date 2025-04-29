Game info for tonight’s third game of the season between K-State and Nebraska. Wildcats won both matchups last month (9-6 at the Frisco Classic on March 2 and 12-8 in Manhattan on March 25)



Matchup: Nebraska (21-23, 9-12 Big Ten) vs. Kansas State (26-18, 12-9 Big 12)

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: Huskers.com, Huskers Radio Network, Huskers App

Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Pitching: Nebraska RHP Tucker Timmerman (0-1, 6.39 ERA) vs. Kansas State RHP Tanner Duke (2-2, 4.39 ERA)



