Football ******GAME THREAD: Nebraska at Purdue******

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
Opening this up early before @Steve Marik and I head out of the hotel over to Ross-Ade.

Matchup: Nebraska at Purdue
Time: 12pm ET/11am CT
Watch: Peacock
Listen: Huskers Radio Network

Spread: NEB -10
Total: 47.5
>> Spread and total per BetMGM as of Saturday morning.

My prediction: Nebraska 31, Purdue 17
OPOTG: Dante Dowdell (125 rush yards, TD)
DPOTG: John Bullock (7-10 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 1.0 sacks and one FF or FR)
 
