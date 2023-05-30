Nebraska pitchers Jake Bunz, Corbin Hawkins, CJ Hood and Brandon Lundquist have all entered the transfer portal or departed the program. With exit meetings taking place over the next two days, plenty of movement is expected on the Husker roster.



Bunz is a notable entrant to the portal. The fifth-year senior has one more year of eligibility as he seeks his new home. The Elkhorn native spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before coming to Lincoln for the 2021 season. He was instrumental in helping NU reach the Fayetteville Regional with a 2.20 ERA in 17 appearances. He suffered a season-ending injury after recording just one out into the 2022 season before coming back for a limited role in 2023. Bunz had a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings this last spring with 18 strikeouts and nine walks







Corbin Hawkins is set to hang up the cleats and retire from baseball. Hawkins has the desire to start his post-baseball life as anyone would. He had a terrific 2023 season posting a 2.23 ERA in 44.1 innings with 33 strikeouts and 11 walks. Changing to a sideways throwing motion, Hawkins became the most valuable reliever outside of Shay Schanaman this season for the Huskers. I'll be wishing him luck as he begins the next phase of his life.







Hood did not appear in a game during the 2023 season as a sophomore and will have three seasons of eligibility. He made 18 appearances during his freshman campaign in 2022 and posted a 2-0 record with a 4.26 ERA in 12.2 innings where he struck out 12 batters with 13 walks. He posted his announcement during the late stages of Nebraska's loss against No. 1 Maryland on May 25. He later deleted the tweet and posted it the next day.







A freshman from Millard North, Lundquist did not throw a single inning for the Huskers and will have four seasons remaining.