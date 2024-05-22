ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL/7: Ohio State 15, Nebraska 2

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

All-American
Staff
May 19, 2022
4,978
19,000
113
UPDATE:

FINAL/7
Ohio State 15
Nebraska 2

No. 2 seed Huskers (34-20) got embarrassed tonight at the hands of No. 7 seed Buckeyes (29-24) who move on to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the winner's bracket. Largest single-game run differential in the Big Ten Tournament since 2010 (Michigan 18, Iowa 4).

Nebraska faces 6 seed Purdue (33-23) tomorrow at 7pm in an elimination game in the loser's bracket. Purdue lost to Indiana, 8-6, after a rally falls short with five runs scored in the 8th + 9th.

=================================

Big Ten Tournament: First-round matchup between No. 2 seed Nebraska (34-19, 16-8 Big Ten) and No. 7 seed Ohio State (28-24, 12-12) is finally about to get underway on BTN.

Starting lineups are below. Jackson Brockett gets the start for the Huskers.

NEB OSU.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Big Ten Tournament: Info on Nebraska seed, first-round opponent & day/time

Replies
20
Views
2K
Insider's Board
NU HZKRZ
NU HZKRZ
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Michigan State 11, Nebraska 6

Replies
20
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Huskers' title-clinching scenarios as Big Ten race down to 2

Replies
0
Views
322
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Alum-Ni

Baseball Big Ten Scores and Final Standings (5/18)

Replies
1
Views
462
Insider's Board
IndyHusker
IndyHusker
Zack Carpenter

Baseball UPDATED: Big Ten Tournament field set + Nebraska clinches 2 seed or higher, outright B1G title still in play

Replies
7
Views
840
Insider's Board
muletruck
muletruck
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today