Zack Carpenter
All-American
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 4,978
-
- 19,000
-
- 113
UPDATE:
FINAL/7
Ohio State 15
Nebraska 2
No. 2 seed Huskers (34-20) got embarrassed tonight at the hands of No. 7 seed Buckeyes (29-24) who move on to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the winner's bracket. Largest single-game run differential in the Big Ten Tournament since 2010 (Michigan 18, Iowa 4).
Nebraska faces 6 seed Purdue (33-23) tomorrow at 7pm in an elimination game in the loser's bracket. Purdue lost to Indiana, 8-6, after a rally falls short with five runs scored in the 8th + 9th.
=================================
Big Ten Tournament: First-round matchup between No. 2 seed Nebraska (34-19, 16-8 Big Ten) and No. 7 seed Ohio State (28-24, 12-12) is finally about to get underway on BTN.
Starting lineups are below. Jackson Brockett gets the start for the Huskers.
FINAL/7
Ohio State 15
Nebraska 2
No. 2 seed Huskers (34-20) got embarrassed tonight at the hands of No. 7 seed Buckeyes (29-24) who move on to play No. 3 seed Indiana in the winner's bracket. Largest single-game run differential in the Big Ten Tournament since 2010 (Michigan 18, Iowa 4).
Nebraska faces 6 seed Purdue (33-23) tomorrow at 7pm in an elimination game in the loser's bracket. Purdue lost to Indiana, 8-6, after a rally falls short with five runs scored in the 8th + 9th.
=================================
Big Ten Tournament: First-round matchup between No. 2 seed Nebraska (34-19, 16-8 Big Ten) and No. 7 seed Ohio State (28-24, 12-12) is finally about to get underway on BTN.
Starting lineups are below. Jackson Brockett gets the start for the Huskers.
Last edited: