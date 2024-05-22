ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 6, Purdue 2 – Huskers move on in B1G Tournament

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
4,999
19,024
113
UPDATE

FINAL
Nebraska 6
Purdue 2

2 seed Huskers (35-20) end 6 seed Purdue's season (33-24) and move on to face the loser of 3 Indiana/7 Ohio State (2 pm CT on Thursday)

Nebraska vs Indiana/OSU will be at 2pm CT on Friday.

=================================

Big Ten Tournament: Loser's bracket elimination game. Winner moves on to play Friday at 2 p.m. against the loser of 3 Indiana/7 Ohio State (who play on Thursday at 2pm)

2 seed Nebraska (34-20) vs. 6 seed Purdue (33-23) gets underway with first pitch at 7:03pm CT on Big Ten Network.

Huskers are visitors on the scoreboard and will be due up first as they send the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year to the mound: Nebraska RHP Brett Sears (8-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. Purdue LHP Luke Wagner (7-1, 4.94 ERA)

Starting lineups:

NEB PUR.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL/7: Ohio State 15, Nebraska 2

Replies
109
Views
3K
Insider's Board
rgrachek
rgrachek
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Big Ten Tournament: Info on Nebraska seed, first-round opponent & day/time

Replies
20
Views
2K
Insider's Board
NU HZKRZ
NU HZKRZ
Zack Carpenter
  • Locked

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska 11, Michigan State 3 – Huskers will have shot at outright or shared B1G title on Saturday

Replies
40
Views
2K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL: Michigan State 11, Nebraska 6

Replies
20
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Live Thread ***FINAL/10: Nebraska 5, Indiana 2 — Cole Evans 3-run walk-off HR

Replies
48
Views
2K
Insider's Board
BigCL24
BigCL24
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today