FINAL
Nebraska 6
Purdue 2
2 seed Huskers (35-20) end 6 seed Purdue's season (33-24) and move on to face the loser of 3 Indiana/7 Ohio State (2 pm CT on Thursday)
Nebraska vs Indiana/OSU will be at 2pm CT on Friday.
Big Ten Tournament: Loser's bracket elimination game. Winner moves on to play Friday at 2 p.m. against the loser of 3 Indiana/7 Ohio State (who play on Thursday at 2pm)
2 seed Nebraska (34-20) vs. 6 seed Purdue (33-23) gets underway with first pitch at 7:03pm CT on Big Ten Network.
Huskers are visitors on the scoreboard and will be due up first as they send the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year to the mound: Nebraska RHP Brett Sears (8-0, 2.05 ERA) vs. Purdue LHP Luke Wagner (7-1, 4.94 ERA)
Starting lineups:
