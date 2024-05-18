ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Big Ten Tournament: Info on Nebraska seed, first-round opponent & day/time

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

All-American
Staff
May 19, 2022
4,952
18,976
113
Nebraska loses to Michigan State, 11-6, in the regular-season finale. Huskers (34-19 overall, 16-8 Big Ten) will finish a game or two behind Illinois in the conference race and land the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Spartans end their season at 24-27 as they miss the B1G Tournament with a 9th or T-9th finish at 11-13.

The Big Ten Tournament field and seeds are now fully set, regardless of what happens between Illinois and Purdue. Below ITT are full details on Nebraska's seed + first-round opponent + day-time of the first game in the B1G Tournament.

