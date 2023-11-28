ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Boise State RB commit Dylan Riley gives latest on recruitment

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Apr 20, 2017
Caught up briefly with Black Friday visitor Dylan Riley. Riley had a big senior season, rushing for 1,852 yards on 168 carries (11.0 per carry) and 27 touchdowns. The California native told me the visit went fine and that the best part of the trip was "the new facilities."

The Boise State running back commit came to town for an unofficial visit in hope of receiving a scholarship offer. That offer did not come. Now he wants to make sure that an offer is coming before locking in an official visit date in December. He's really only talking to Nebraska and Boise State while they go through a coaching change.
 
