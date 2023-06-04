It's been swirling around the internet all weekend but yes Nebraska outside linebacker commit Willis McGahee took an official visit to UCF. I reached out to ask what the biggest reason was he wanted to take the visit."Before I committed to Nebraska I gave my word to Coach Ingram that I would take an OV to UCF regardless of what happened," McGahee said. "I wanted to honor my word to Coach. He’s one of my favorite coaches in the country. Before I committed to Nebraska, I told Coach Rhule and the staff that I was going to continue to communicate with UCF and take an OV. Coach Rhule not only said he was fine with it but encouraged me to visit wherever school I thought I might like.."Pretty mature response from a kid heading into his senior year. Rhule stance actually made McGahee feel better."I like the fact that he wasn’t pressuring me to do to or not to do something," McGahee said. "Made me feel like the kids that end up there will really want to be there. Made me feel really good about my commitment there."It certainly sounds like the Florida defender will be back in Lincoln as soon as possible."Definitely going back! I going to take my OV in the fall to see the atmosphere on game day," McGahee said. "I’m probably going to go back in the summer on an unofficial too. I went to spend as much time up there as possible before I sign."