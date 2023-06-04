ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting The latest on Nebraska OLB commit Willis McGahee

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Blackshirt
Staff
Apr 20, 2017
3,478
24,898
113
Lincoln

It's been swirling around the internet all weekend but yes Nebraska outside linebacker commit Willis McGahee took an official visit to UCF. I reached out to ask what the biggest reason was he wanted to take the visit.

"Before I committed to Nebraska I gave my word to Coach Ingram that I would take an OV to UCF regardless of what happened," McGahee said. "I wanted to honor my word to Coach. He’s one of my favorite coaches in the country. Before I committed to Nebraska, I told Coach Rhule and the staff that I was going to continue to communicate with UCF and take an OV. Coach Rhule not only said he was fine with it but encouraged me to visit wherever school I thought I might like. He told me he wants not only the best of the best but the best of the best that truly want to be a Cornhusker."

Pretty mature response from a kid heading into his senior year. Rhule stance actually made McGahee feel better.

"I like the fact that he wasn’t pressuring me to do to or not to do something," McGahee said. "Made me feel like the kids that end up there will really want to be there. Made me feel really good about my commitment there."

It certainly sounds like the Florida defender will be back in Lincoln as soon as possible.

"Definitely going back! I going to take my OV in the fall to see the atmosphere on game day," McGahee said. "I’m probably going to go back in the summer on an unofficial too. I went to spend as much time up there as possible before I sign."
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: Bourbon and Lacs, dsmalls3, dodge690 and 40 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimVerghese

Recruiting Nebraska in the top six for Rivals250 DE

Replies
2
Views
525
Insider's Board
stevehammer
stevehammer
TimVerghese

Recruiting Four-star OT sets Nebraska official visit

Replies
2
Views
816
Insider's Board
HuskerCK
HuskerCK
jbskers

TJ Lateef trending Nebraska

Replies
7
Views
1K
Insider's Board
thadscastle
thadscastle
Greg Smith

Recruiting 2025 four-star OLB sets Nebraska OV...

Replies
7
Views
1K
Insider's Board
luvnufb
L
TimVerghese

Recruiting Mini Tim-Bits: Recruiting notes heading into the weekend

Replies
4
Views
1K
Insider's Board
Blueduck33
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today