Recruiting Georgia four-star S commit sets Nebraska OV

Mar 15, 2024
Georgia four-star safety commit Jontavius Wyman will make an official visit to Nebraska on June 6. We reported in last week's Tim-Bits that Nebraska was trending towards earning an official visit, that date has now been set by the four-star, who pledged to the Bulldogs this past summer. He's also planning to make an official visit to Miami and Georgia.

Before his OV, the Huskers are hoping to get him on campus in March or April for an unofficial visit.

 
