Was a member of the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia

Also represented the U.S. Girls U21 team at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championships in Mexico, placing sixth

Named Gatorade Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year following her junior season at Mercy High School

Led the Marlins to the Michigan Division 1 state championship as a junior in 2023

Recorded 553 assists, 137 digs and 124 kills despite missing 15 matches in her junior season to represent Team USA

Is a two-time Michigan Division 1 first-team all-state selection

Played club volleyball for Legacy Volleyball Club, one of the top teams in the nation for her age group

Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January

One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

Selected to the Junior Volleyball Associatoin All-National Team for the class of 2025

Ranked as the No. 1 setter recruit by PrepDig.com

As a junior at Cox Mill High School in 2023, averaged 4.3 kills per set and hit .317 with 169 digs, 51 blocks and 49 aces, as the Chargers finished runner-up at the North Carolina 4A state tournament

Was the Charlotte Observer North Carolina Player of the Year and a first-team all-state selection

Played her sophomore season at Mallard Creek High School and led the team with 3.9 kills per set and had 163 digs, 72 aces and 54 blocks

Selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the class of 2025

Trained at the USA Volleyball National Team Development Program

Missed her senior season due to an injury

Played club volleyball up a year for Triangle VC

Was named to the PrepVolleyball.com 18U Club All-American Watch List

Sister, Keimaya, played at North Carolina from 2014-17

Ranked as the No. 3 opposite hitter recruit by PrepDig.com

Won four state championships at Lincoln Lutheran High School, one in Class C1 and three in Class C2

As a senior at Lincoln Lutheran in 2024, averaged 6.0 digs per set with 54 service aces for the Warriors, who went 35-3 and won the program's fourth state title in a row

For her high school career, averaged 5.3 digs per set and served 244 aces

Surpassed the 2,000 career digs mark in the first round of the 2024 state tournament and finished her career with 2,063 career digs

Was a four-time first-team all-state selection

Named to the AVCA All-America Watch List in 2024

Played club volleyball for Nebraska ONE

Was a PrepVolleyball.com 17U club third-team All-America selection in 2024

Ranked as the top prospect out of Nebraska by PrepDig.com

Name is pronounced LIME-bock

Represented the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship in Honduras and was named the most valuable player after leading the U.S. to the gold medal

As a senior at Oaks Christian High School, is averaging 3.3 kills per set with a .307 hitting percentage and 87 blocks

In her junior season in 2023, helped the Lions win their conference and qualify for the CIF Division I state tournament by averaging 2.6 kills per set and hitting .387 with 119 total blocks

Was named California Division 2 first-team all-state in 2022 and 2023, as well as an NCSAA First-Team All-American both years

Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January

One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

Selected to the Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team for the class of 2025

Played club volleyball for Sports Academy

Father, Nkem, played football at Stanford, and aunt, Kaego, was a Hall of Fame volleyball student-athlete at Harvard

Name is pronounced ma-NY-yah o-BAY-chay

Was a member of the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia, as well as at the 2023 NORCECA U19 Pan American Cup

Also represented the U.S. Girls U21 team at the 2024 NORCECA Continental Championship in Canada

Named Gatorade Arizona Volleyball Player of the Year and The Arizona Republic Player of the Year following her junior season at Horizon High School in which she led the state in kills with 614 (5.2 per set) and was an All-Arizona selection as the Huskies won their third straight Arizona 5A state title

Had 30 kills in Horizon's 3-2 state championship win in 2023

A MaxPreps.com second-team All-American in 2023, also totaled 58 blocks, 50 assists and 40 aces

In her senior season in 2024, is averaging 5.7 kills per set with a .371 hitting percentage, along with 54 service aces, as the Huskies get set for the Arizona 5A state semifinals on Thursday

Started her high school career at Phoenix Country Day, where she hit .542 as a freshman and averaged 5.6 kills per set to lead her team to an Arizona 2A state title

Selected to compete in the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January

One of 24 players named to the AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

Played club volleyball for Arizona Storm and won back-to-back 16 Open and 17 Open national championships, earning MVP honors both years

Ranked as the No. 1 overall and outside hitter prospect by PrepDig.com

The Nebraska volleyball program and head coach John Cook on Wednesday announced five additions who will join the Huskers in 2025.The Huskers secured the signatures of five of the top prospects in the nation. They are: setter Campbell Flynn (Rochester Hills, Mich.), opposite hitter Ryan Hunter (Charlotte, N.C.), libero Keri Leimbach (Lincoln, Neb.), middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.), and outside hitter Teraya Sigler (Scottsdale, Ariz.)Flynn, Hunter, Leimbach and Sigler will enroll in January."Campbell is an extremely talented setter who plays with a poised demeanor on the court. She's got the calm presence you look for in a setter and never gets too high or too low. At 6-3, Campbell is a taller, left-handed setter. She's very physical and athletic and can make sets from anywhere on the court. Her setting can be unpredictable for defenses in that way. Campbell is very active at the net, almost like another attacker out there at times. Campbell has been a setter for multiple U.S. Youth National Teams and led her high school to a state championship. Her decision-making and leadership will be a great benefit to our program. We've been watching Campbell since she was 12 or 13 years old and she's always wanted to be a Husker.""Ryan is a left-handed opposite hitter and is a dynamic athlete. Ryan has a bubbly personality, but when the game starts she's an intense competitor. Ryan wants the ball in the big moments and likes to take the big swings. She can play six rotations and has a pretty good block already at this age, which is important for a right side. Ryan was invovled in competitive dance growing up and didn't start playing volleyball seriously until just a few years ago. She has been working extremely hard to come back from an unfortunate injury last spring at a club tournament.""Keri is a homegrown Nebraska girl who loves the school and the state. She's always dreamed of being a Husker. Keri is a 5-4 libero but she plays with big range and personality. Her floor defense is exceptional, as she passed 2,000 career digs in high school. Keri is also a great passer. She's calm and consistent on the court but not afraid to speak up and be fiery when it's needed. Keri is a proven winner with four state championships in high school. We're excited to have her come in and help us continue to be elite in the back row.""Manaia flew a little bit under the radar in the recruiting process until later in her high school career, but we are thrilled she's going to be a Husker. A 6-3 middle blocker, Manaia is very dynamic and has the ability to change a game with her offense. Manaia can touch 10 feet, 6 inches already and we're excited to see how she can develop in our strength and conditioning program. Manaia's a great, versatile athlete and a powerful attacker and blocker. She has grown a lot as a player in the USA Youth Development Programs. The other impressive thing about Manaia is that school is extremely important to her and her family, and she has very high professional goals and wants to double major in marketing and management.""Teraya has a heavy, heavy arm, but she's also a very good all-round six-rotation player. Teraya is an extremely physical outside hitter but also a great passer. She has amazing leadership skills and is a vocal leader who will be a voice in our gym from day one. Teraya has really good range with her shots, and she's a very smart attacker. She is just very skilled all-around as a player and has an incredible work ethic. Teraya has already performed on the biggest of stages with the U.S. Youth National Teams and with her club, AZ Storm. She will come into our gym with a great attitude and will be a fierce competitor on the pin."