Via NEB Athletics:



The Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball conference schedule rotation for the 2025 season on Thursday.



Nebraska will play three opponents both home and away - Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries.



The Huskers will host Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington and Oregon.



Nebraska will travel to Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.



Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.



Nebraska's 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups

Double-Play (Home and Away)

Michigan

Michigan State

Penn State



Home Only

Illinois

Iowa

Ohio State

Maryland

Northwestern

Washington

Oregon



Away Only

Indiana

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Purdue

Rutgers

UCLA

USC