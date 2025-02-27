Zack Carpenter
May 19, 2022
Via NEB Athletics:
The Big Ten Conference announced its volleyball conference schedule rotation for the 2025 season on Thursday.
Nebraska will play three opponents both home and away - Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. Double-play opponents were determined with consideration for competitive balance, geography and rivalries.
The Huskers will host Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern, Washington and Oregon.
Nebraska will travel to Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.
Each Big Ten school in the Central and Eastern time zone will make a single trip to the Pacific time zone during the season.
Nebraska's 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Matchups
Double-Play (Home and Away)
Michigan
Michigan State
Penn State
Home Only
Illinois
Iowa
Ohio State
Maryland
Northwestern
Washington
Oregon
Away Only
Indiana
Wisconsin
Minnesota
Purdue
Rutgers
UCLA
USC
