Nebraska BSB and SB: Both Husker teams ranked in Preseason Top 25

Press release via Nebraska Athletics:



The Nebraska softball team was ranked No. 21 in Softball America’s preseason poll, the organization announced on Monday.



The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams represented in the poll, as UCLA came in at No. 5, Northwestern was No. 18, Michigan was No. 23 and Penn State came in at No. 25.



NU is set to play eight teams that are ranked in Softball America’s preseason top 25 – No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 15 Missouri, No. 16 Baylor and No. 18 Northwestern.



The Big Red opens its season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Tennessee, who was tabbed No. 6 in the poll, at 6 p.m. (CT) in Clearwater, Fla.



Softball America Preseason Top 25

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Oklahoma

4. Oklahoma State

5. UCLA

6. Tennessee

7. Texas A&M

8. Duke

9. Texas Tech

10. Florida State

11. Alabama

12. LSU

13. Arkansas

14. Arizona

15. Missouri

16. Baylor

17. Georgia

18. Northwestern

19. Cal

20. Liberty

21. Nebraska

22. Virginia Tech

23. Michigan

24. Virginia

25. Penn State