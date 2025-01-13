ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska BSB and SB: Both Husker teams ranked in Preseason Top 25

May 19, 2022
Press release via Nebraska Athletics:

The Nebraska softball team was ranked No. 21 in Softball America’s preseason poll, the organization announced on Monday.

The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams represented in the poll, as UCLA came in at No. 5, Northwestern was No. 18, Michigan was No. 23 and Penn State came in at No. 25.

NU is set to play eight teams that are ranked in Softball America’s preseason top 25 – No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 15 Missouri, No. 16 Baylor and No. 18 Northwestern.

The Big Red opens its season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Tennessee, who was tabbed No. 6 in the poll, at 6 p.m. (CT) in Clearwater, Fla.

Softball America Preseason Top 25
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma
4. Oklahoma State
5. UCLA
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Duke
9. Texas Tech
10. Florida State
11. Alabama
12. LSU
13. Arkansas
14. Arizona
15. Missouri
16. Baylor
17. Georgia
18. Northwestern
19. Cal
20. Liberty
21. Nebraska
22. Virginia Tech
23. Michigan
24. Virginia
25. Penn State
 
