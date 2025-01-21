Nebraska BSB pitcher McConnaughey named Preseason All-American, Husker SB ranked 14th in preseason poll

A pair of news releases via Nebraska Athletics that just came in:



BSB: McConnaughey named Preseason All-American

Junior pitcher Mason McConnaughey earned third-team preseason All-America honors from D1Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday morning.



McConnaughey is coming off a second-team All-Big Ten campaign, where he went 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 appearances, including 11 starts in 2024.



The Topeka, Kan., native totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings last season. As a sophomore, he struck out nine or more batters in five starts, including three games with at least 10 strikeouts and a season-high 11 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.



McConnaughey is the fifth NU pitcher in school history to return after a 90-plus strikeout season, joining Bob Sebra, Troy Brohawn, Shane Komine, and Joba Chamberlain.



SB: Huskers ranked 14th in preseason poll

The Nebraska softball team earned another preseason ranking on Tuesday, as it was tabbed No. 14 by D1 Softball.



The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams represented in D1’s poll – UCLA came in at No. 4, Oregon was No. 18, Northwestern was ranked No. 19 and Michigan was No. 20. Penn State rounded out the group at No. 25.



NU is set to face off against No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Duke, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Baylor this season.



The Big Red opens its season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Tennessee, who was tabbed No. 6 in the poll, at 6 p.m. (CT) in Clearwater, Fla.



D1 Softball Top 25:

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Oklahoma

4. UCLA

5. Oklahoma State

6. Tennessee

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Texas A&M

10. Arkansas

11. LSU

12. Arizona

13. Texas Tech

14. Nebraska

15. Georgia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Alabama

18. Oregon

19. Northwestern

20. Michigan

21. Baylor

22. Stanford

23. Boston

24. Liberty

25. Penn State