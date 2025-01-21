ADVERTISEMENT

Nebraska BSB pitcher McConnaughey named Preseason All-American, Husker SB ranked 14th in preseason poll

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
A pair of news releases via Nebraska Athletics that just came in:

BSB: McConnaughey named Preseason All-American
Junior pitcher Mason McConnaughey earned third-team preseason All-America honors from D1Baseball, the publication announced Tuesday morning.

McConnaughey is coming off a second-team All-Big Ten campaign, where he went 9-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 17 appearances, including 11 starts in 2024.

The Topeka, Kan., native totaled 91 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .239 batting average in 73 innings last season. As a sophomore, he struck out nine or more batters in five starts, including three games with at least 10 strikeouts and a season-high 11 against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament.

McConnaughey is the fifth NU pitcher in school history to return after a 90-plus strikeout season, joining Bob Sebra, Troy Brohawn, Shane Komine, and Joba Chamberlain.

**********
**********

SB: Huskers ranked 14th in preseason poll
The Nebraska softball team earned another preseason ranking on Tuesday, as it was tabbed No. 14 by D1 Softball.

The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams represented in D1’s poll – UCLA came in at No. 4, Oregon was No. 18, Northwestern was ranked No. 19 and Michigan was No. 20. Penn State rounded out the group at No. 25.

NU is set to face off against No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Duke, No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 19 Northwestern and No. 21 Baylor this season.

The Big Red opens its season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the NFCA Leadoff Classic against Tennessee, who was tabbed No. 6 in the poll, at 6 p.m. (CT) in Clearwater, Fla.

D1 Softball Top 25:
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma
4. UCLA
5. Oklahoma State
6. Tennessee
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Texas A&M
10. Arkansas
11. LSU
12. Arizona
13. Texas Tech
14. Nebraska
15. Georgia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Alabama
18. Oregon
19. Northwestern
20. Michigan
21. Baylor
22. Stanford
23. Boston
24. Liberty
25. Penn State
 
