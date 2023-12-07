Zack Carpenter
Graduate Assistant
Staff
-
- May 19, 2022
-
- 5,245
-
- 19,303
-
- 113
Update:
Sweep 16!
1 seed Huskers advance to the Elite Eight with a 3-0 win over 5 seed Georgia Tech (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)
Third consecutive sweep in this NCAA Tournament for the Huskers, who will face the winner of 2 Kentucky/3 Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU)
======================================================================
About to get underway in 10 minutes or so as No. 1 overall seed Nebraska (30-1) and No. 5 seed in the regional Georgia Tech (24-6) are set to square off in the Sweet 16 in the Nebraska Regional.
Game is being broadcast on ESPN2 and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com.
Sweep 16!
1 seed Huskers advance to the Elite Eight with a 3-0 win over 5 seed Georgia Tech (25-11, 25-16, 25-21)
Third consecutive sweep in this NCAA Tournament for the Huskers, who will face the winner of 2 Kentucky/3 Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Saturday (ESPNU)
======================================================================
About to get underway in 10 minutes or so as No. 1 overall seed Nebraska (30-1) and No. 5 seed in the regional Georgia Tech (24-6) are set to square off in the Sweet 16 in the Nebraska Regional.
Game is being broadcast on ESPN2 and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com.
Last edited: