FINAL: #2 Nebraska SWEEPS #7 Wisconsin (25-21, 25-22, 25-19) on the road. Incredible.



The Huskers (21-1 overall, 11-0 Big Ten) win in Madison for the first time in 11 YEARS as they sweep the Badgers (15-5, 9-2) in a Top 10 national showdown.



Will Nebraska be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday? Certainly will be under consideration. But Pittsburgh (51 first-place votes in latest Top 25) swept Virginia tonight and will certainly beat Virginia Tech (7-14) on Sunday just like Nebraska (9 first-place votes) will certainly beat Northwestern on Sunday.



Big one coming up tonight, boys and girls. I'll re-title this later today to make it the live game thread. But, for now, some updates from the Husker VB account + presser videos of John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly previewing the Nebraska-Wisconsin showdown are all ITT.











