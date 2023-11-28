ADVERTISEMENT

Football Latest on Tony White and the San Diego State opening

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
I spoke with a source about Tony White and both the Syracuse and San Diego State head coach openings last night and this morning. This is the same source who was accurate throughout the Huskers’ head coach search and in Rhule’s search to fill out his staff (accurate on Satterfield to be hired as OC, Jake Peetz staying in the NFL, the new WR coach coming from the NFL, Rob Dvoracek being hired as LB coach).

I'll keep this purposely vague but will share the most important info: Things are lining up well for Tony White to stay with Nebraska. There wasn't much traction between White and the Syracuse opening, and the Orange are now set to announce Georgia DBs coach Fran Brown as the next head coach any day now (perhaps as soon as today).

As for the SDSU opening: According to Kirk Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Aztecs interviewed White for their HC opening over the weekend. I read Kirk's report. It's behind a paywall, so I provided the link but won't share all of it. Per his report, it sounds like SDSU would much prefer to go in the direction of bringing in an offensive-minded head coach. A defensive-minded coach like White is still in the running, but it appears that the program and its AD have prioritized targeting an offense-leaning coach to fix an SDSU unit that has finished bottom-third in the country in scoring offense in four of the last six seasons.

That offensive-leaning preference by the SDSU brass lines up with what my source has told me in regard to Tony White's candidacy there. He may be a finalist, but he is not getting much traction at SDSU and was also not a finalist for the Syracuse opening. I haven't heard anything on White in regard to any other HC openings (such as New Mexico). In regard to the San Diego State and Syracuse openings, though, things are lining up well right now for him to stay with Nebraska as the Huskers' DC.
 
