#24 Nebraska (1-1) enters the finale of the MLB Desert Invitational against San Diego State (1-1) coming off a 10-5 season-opening loss Friday to UC Irvine and a highly emotional 6-4 win last night over #16 Vanderbilt



SDSU beat Seton Hall, 16-11, on Friday and then lost to Grand Canyon, 6-5, last night after a four-run rally in the 9th fell short despite sending the game-tying run to the plate.



How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-SDSU is below.



Matchup: #24 Nebraska vs. San Diego State

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV/Streaming: MLB.com

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Stadium: Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.





The man featured in the Husker BSB game promo went 3-for-4 against Vandy with two 2Bs, one HR and drove in all of their runs with 6 RBI: Mr. Gabe Swansen



