Baseball Live Thread FINAL: Nebraska 13, San Diego State 0

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,845
21,312
113
#24 Nebraska (1-1) enters the finale of the MLB Desert Invitational against San Diego State (1-1) coming off a 10-5 season-opening loss Friday to UC Irvine and a highly emotional 6-4 win last night over #16 Vanderbilt

SDSU beat Seton Hall, 16-11, on Friday and then lost to Grand Canyon, 6-5, last night after a four-run rally in the 9th fell short despite sending the game-tying run to the plate.

How to watch, listen + stream to Nebraska-SDSU is below.

Matchup: #24 Nebraska vs. San Diego State
Time: 6 p.m. CT
TV/Streaming: MLB.com
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Stadium: Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.


The man featured in the Husker BSB game promo went 3-for-4 against Vandy with two 2Bs, one HR and drove in all of their runs with 6 RBI: Mr. Gabe Swansen

 
