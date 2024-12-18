Alum-Ni
Andi Jackson and Lexi Rodriguez are named First Team All-Americans, while Bergen Reilly and Harper Murray each earn Second Team honors.
2024 AVCA Division I Women's All-America Teams
The AVCA is proud to announce its 43rd annual All-America teams for NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.
The 2024 list includes 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—from 25 schools. Pittsburgh leads the way with three first-team selections and four members on the first three teams, followed by Nebraska with two first-teamers and four total members. Creighton and Stanford each placed three players on the first three teams. There are an additional 55 players on honorable mention.
Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska and Emma Grome of Kentucky become four-time All-Americans, and Rodriguez and Stanford’s Kami Miner both are making their third appearance on the first team. Third-team selection Naya Shime of SMU is the Mustangs’ first player to make one of the first three All-America teams.
The 2024 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Matt Ulmer, Oregon (chair); Branden Higa; Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State; Kim Lambert, Delaware; Kelli Miller Phillips, Ball State; Rob Neilson, Utah State, Eve Rackham, Tennessee; Caitlin Schweihofer, Rutgers; Jackie Simpson Kirr, Clemson; JT Wenger, UT Arlington; and Leanne Williamson, South Dakota.
Freshman of the Year
Izzy Starck, Penn State (S)
Player of the Year
Announced Friday, December 20
Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19
Assistant Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19
AVCA FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
AVCA SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
AVCA THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
AVCA HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICANS
Freshman of the Year
Izzy Starck, Penn State (S)
Player of the Year
Announced Friday, December 20
Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19
Assistant Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19
AVCA FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Olivia Babcock
|Pittsburgh
|RS
|SO
|Brooklyn DeLeye
|Kentucky
|OH
|SO
|Rachel Fairbanks
|Pittsburgh
|S
|SR
|Sarah Franklin
|Wisconsin
|OH
|SR
|Andi Jackson
|Nebraska
|MB
|SO
|Kennedy Martin
|Florida
|RS
|SO
|Kami Miner
|Stanford
|S
|SR
|Jess Mruzik
|Penn State
|OH
|GR
|Melanie Parra
|TCU
|OH
|SR
|Lexi Rodriguez
|Nebraska
|L
|SR
|Elia Rubin
|Stanford
|OH
|JR
|Elena Scott
|Louisville
|L
|SR
|Torrey Stafford
|Pittsburgh
|OH
|SO
|Kendra Wait
|Creighton
|S
|SR
AVCA SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Nina Cajic
|Tennessee
|OH
|GR
|Raven Colvin
|Purdue
|MB
|SR
|Mimi Colyer
|Oregon
|OH
|JR
|Anna DeBeer
|Louisville
|OH
|GR
|Sami Francis
|Stanford
|MB
|SR
|Emma Grome
|Kentucky
|S
|SR
|Eva Hudson
|Purdue
|OH
|JR
|Bre Kelley
|Pittsburgh
|MB
|JR
|Logan Lednicky
|Texas A&M
|RS
|JR
|Harper Murray
|Nebraska
|OH
|SO
|Bergen Reilly
|Nebraska
|S
|SO
|Norah Sis
|Creighton
|OH
|SR
|Madisen Skinner
|Texas
|OH
|SR
|Izzy Starck
|Penn State
|S
|FR
AVCA THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICANS
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Lexie Almodovar
|Dayton
|OH
|SR
|Charlie Fuerbringer
|Wisconsin
|S
|FR
|Flormarie Heredia Colon
|Miami (FL)
|OH
|JR
|Audrey Koenig
|Florida State
|OH
|SR
|Khori Louis
|Florida State
|MB
|SR
|Ava Martin
|Creighton
|OH
|JR
|Onye Ofoegbu
|Oregon
|MB
|SR
|Alexis Shelton
|Oklahoma
|OH
|JR
|Naya Shime
|Southern Methodist
|RS
|GR
|Raina Terry
|Illinois
|OH
|GR
|Mia Tuaniga
|USC
|S
|SR
|Camryn Turner
|Kansas
|S
|SR
|Argentina Ung
|Arizona State
|S
|GR
|Mychael Vernon
|Missouri
|OH
|GR
AVCA HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICANS
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Caylen Alexander
|Hawaii
|OH
|JR
|Yadhira Anchante
|Marquette
|S
|GR
|Maria Clara Andrade
|South Florida
|OH
|JR
|Ally Batenhorst
|USC
|OH
|GR
|Milan Bayless
|Colgate
|OH
|SO
|Bianca Bertolino
|Georgia Tech
|OH
|SR
|Maddy Bilinovic
|Creighton
|L
|SR
|Kamryn Chaney
|Princeton
|OH
|SO
|Syd Cole
|Northern Colorado
|S
|GR
|Ifenna Cos-Okpalla
|Texas A&M
|MB
|JR
|Kaylee Cox
|Western Kentucky
|OH
|SR
|Cara Cresse
|Louisville
|MB
|JR
|Celia Cullen
|Southern Methodist
|S
|GR
|Geli Cyr
|Arizona State
|OH
|SR
|Macy Daufeldt
|Drake
|OH
|JR
|Alexa Edwards
|Pacific
|OH
|GR
|Skye Ekes
|Mercer
|OH
|SR
|Kira Fallert
|Northern Iowa
|OH
|SR
|Brianna Ford
|Texas-Arlington
|RS
|GR
|Elena Giacomini
|Quinnipiac
|RS
|GR
|Kamryn Gibadlo
|Utah
|OH
|SO
|Elise Goetzinger
|Creighton
|MB
|SR
|Camryn Hannah
|Penn State
|OH
|GR
|Julia Hanson
|Minnesota
|OH
|JR
|Tori Hester
|Troy
|OH
|SR
|Cicily Hidalgo
|Southeastern Louisiana
|OH
|SR
|Lauryn Hovey
|Bowling Green
|RS
|JR
|Tsvetelina Ilieva
|Binghamton
|OH
|SR
|Jordan Iliff
|Missouri
|RS
|SR
|Madolyn Isringhausen
|Tennessee Tech
|OH
|SR
|Claire Jeter
|Arizona State
|MB
|GR
|Malaya Jones
|Colorado State
|RS
|SR
|Shelby Kent
|Florida Gulf Coast
|OH
|SR
|Caroline Kerr
|Tennessee
|S
|SO
|Patrycja Lagida
|Chicago State
|OH
|SO
|Cheridyn Leverette
|UCLA
|OH
|JR
|Claire Little
|BYU
|OH
|SO
|Grace Lopez
|Miami (OH)
|OH
|SO
|Charitie Luper
|Louisville
|OH
|SR
|Dylan Maberry
|High Point
|OH
|GR
|Elise McGhee
|Baylor
|OH
|SR
|Rya McKinnon
|Howard
|OH
|JR
|Michelle Ohwobete
|Oregon
|OH
|SR
|Toyosi Onabanjo
|Kansas
|MB
|SR
|Kylee Owens
|Prairie View A&M
|OH
|JR
|Panna Ratkai
|Purdue-Fort Wayne
|OH
|SO
|Amanda Rice
|North Carolina State
|RS
|SR
|Maya Sands
|Missouri
|L
|JR
|Melani Shaffmaster
|Minnesota
|S
|SR
|Mary Shroll
|Arizona State
|L
|GR
|Taylor Trammell
|Penn State
|MB
|SR
|Nia Washington
|Mississippi
|OH
|JR
|Kaya Weaver
|Texas-El Paso
|MB
|JR
|Riley Whitesides
|South Carolina
|OH
|GR
|Sylvie Zgonc
|South Dakota State
|OH
|SO
