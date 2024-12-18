2024 AVCA Division I WVB All-America Teams | AVCA Awards Check out what players made the AVCA’s 43nd annual Division I All-America Teams.

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Olivia Babcock Pittsburgh RS SO Brooklyn DeLeye Kentucky OH SO Rachel Fairbanks Pittsburgh S SR Sarah Franklin Wisconsin OH SR Andi Jackson Nebraska MB SO Kennedy Martin Florida RS SO Kami Miner Stanford S SR Jess Mruzik Penn State OH GR Melanie Parra TCU OH SR Lexi Rodriguez Nebraska L SR Elia Rubin Stanford OH JR Elena Scott Louisville L SR Torrey Stafford Pittsburgh OH SO Kendra Wait Creighton S SR

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Nina Cajic Tennessee OH GR Raven Colvin Purdue MB SR Mimi Colyer Oregon OH JR Anna DeBeer Louisville OH GR Sami Francis Stanford MB SR Emma Grome Kentucky S SR Eva Hudson Purdue OH JR Bre Kelley Pittsburgh MB JR Logan Lednicky Texas A&M RS JR Harper Murray Nebraska OH SO Bergen Reilly Nebraska S SO Norah Sis Creighton OH SR Madisen Skinner Texas OH SR Izzy Starck Penn State S FR

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Lexie Almodovar Dayton OH SR Charlie Fuerbringer Wisconsin S FR Flormarie Heredia Colon Miami (FL) OH JR Audrey Koenig Florida State OH SR Khori Louis Florida State MB SR Ava Martin Creighton OH JR Onye Ofoegbu Oregon MB SR Alexis Shelton Oklahoma OH JR Naya Shime Southern Methodist RS GR Raina Terry Illinois OH GR Mia Tuaniga USC S SR Camryn Turner Kansas S SR Argentina Ung Arizona State S GR Mychael Vernon Missouri OH GR

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR Caylen Alexander Hawaii OH JR Yadhira Anchante Marquette S GR Maria Clara Andrade South Florida OH JR Ally Batenhorst USC OH GR Milan Bayless Colgate OH SO Bianca Bertolino Georgia Tech OH SR Maddy Bilinovic Creighton L SR Kamryn Chaney Princeton OH SO Syd Cole Northern Colorado S GR Ifenna Cos-Okpalla Texas A&M MB JR Kaylee Cox Western Kentucky OH SR Cara Cresse Louisville MB JR Celia Cullen Southern Methodist S GR Geli Cyr Arizona State OH SR Macy Daufeldt Drake OH JR Alexa Edwards Pacific OH GR Skye Ekes Mercer OH SR Kira Fallert Northern Iowa OH SR Brianna Ford Texas-Arlington RS GR Elena Giacomini Quinnipiac RS GR Kamryn Gibadlo Utah OH SO Elise Goetzinger Creighton MB SR Camryn Hannah Penn State OH GR Julia Hanson Minnesota OH JR Tori Hester Troy OH SR Cicily Hidalgo Southeastern Louisiana OH SR Lauryn Hovey Bowling Green RS JR Tsvetelina Ilieva Binghamton OH SR Jordan Iliff Missouri RS SR Madolyn Isringhausen Tennessee Tech OH SR Claire Jeter Arizona State MB GR Malaya Jones Colorado State RS SR Shelby Kent Florida Gulf Coast OH SR Caroline Kerr Tennessee S SO Patrycja Lagida Chicago State OH SO Cheridyn Leverette UCLA OH JR Claire Little BYU OH SO Grace Lopez Miami (OH) OH SO Charitie Luper Louisville OH SR Dylan Maberry High Point OH GR Elise McGhee Baylor OH SR Rya McKinnon Howard OH JR Michelle Ohwobete Oregon OH SR Toyosi Onabanjo Kansas MB SR Kylee Owens Prairie View A&M OH JR Panna Ratkai Purdue-Fort Wayne OH SO Amanda Rice North Carolina State RS SR Maya Sands Missouri L JR Melani Shaffmaster Minnesota S SR Mary Shroll Arizona State L GR Taylor Trammell Penn State MB SR Nia Washington Mississippi OH JR Kaya Weaver Texas-El Paso MB JR Riley Whitesides South Carolina OH GR Sylvie Zgonc South Dakota State OH SO

Andi Jackson and Lexi Rodriguez are named First Team All-Americans, while Bergen Reilly and Harper Murray each earn Second Team honors.The AVCA is proud to announce its 43rd annual All-America teams for NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.The 2024 list includes 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—from 25 schools. Pittsburgh leads the way with three first-team selections and four members on the first three teams, followed by. Creighton and Stanford each placed three players on the first three teams. There are an additional 55 players on honorable mention.Third-team selection Naya Shime of SMU is the Mustangs’ first player to make one of the first three All-America teams.The 2024 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Matt Ulmer, Oregon (chair); Branden Higa; Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State; Kim Lambert, Delaware; Kelli Miller Phillips, Ball State; Rob Neilson, Utah State, Eve Rackham, Tennessee; Caitlin Schweihofer, Rutgers; Jackie Simpson Kirr, Clemson; JT Wenger, UT Arlington; and Leanne Williamson, South Dakota.=========================Izzy Starck, Penn State (S)==========================