Volleyball Four Huskers Earn AVCA All-America Honors

Andi Jackson and Lexi Rodriguez are named First Team All-Americans, while Bergen Reilly and Harper Murray each earn Second Team honors.

2024 AVCA Division I WVB All-America Teams | AVCA Awards

Check out what players made the AVCA’s 43nd annual Division I All-America Teams.
2024 AVCA Division I Women's All-America Teams
The AVCA is proud to announce its 43rd annual All-America teams for NCAA Division I women’s volleyball.

The 2024 list includes 42 players—14 on the first, second, and third teams—from 25 schools. Pittsburgh leads the way with three first-team selections and four members on the first three teams, followed by Nebraska with two first-teamers and four total members. Creighton and Stanford each placed three players on the first three teams. There are an additional 55 players on honorable mention.


Lexi Rodriguez of Nebraska and Emma Grome of Kentucky become four-time All-Americans, and Rodriguez and Stanford’s Kami Miner both are making their third appearance on the first team. Third-team selection Naya Shime of SMU is the Mustangs’ first player to make one of the first three All-America teams.

The 2024 All-America selections were made by the AVCA Division I All-America Committee: Matt Ulmer, Oregon (chair); Branden Higa; Christy Johnson-Lynch, Iowa State; Kim Lambert, Delaware; Kelli Miller Phillips, Ball State; Rob Neilson, Utah State, Eve Rackham, Tennessee; Caitlin Schweihofer, Rutgers; Jackie Simpson Kirr, Clemson; JT Wenger, UT Arlington; and Leanne Williamson, South Dakota.

Freshman of the Year
Izzy Starck, Penn State (S)

Player of the Year
Announced Friday, December 20

Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19

Assistant Coach of the Year
Announced Thursday, December 19

AVCA FIRST TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

NAMESCHOOLPOSITIONYEAR
Olivia BabcockPittsburghRSSO
Brooklyn DeLeyeKentuckyOHSO
Rachel FairbanksPittsburghSSR
Sarah FranklinWisconsinOHSR
Andi JacksonNebraskaMBSO
Kennedy MartinFloridaRSSO
Kami MinerStanfordSSR
Jess MruzikPenn StateOHGR
Melanie ParraTCUOHSR
Lexi RodriguezNebraskaLSR
Elia RubinStanfordOHJR
Elena ScottLouisvilleLSR
Torrey StaffordPittsburghOHSO
Kendra WaitCreightonSSR

AVCA SECOND TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

NAMESCHOOLPOSITIONYEAR
Nina CajicTennesseeOHGR
Raven ColvinPurdueMBSR
Mimi ColyerOregonOHJR
Anna DeBeerLouisvilleOHGR
Sami FrancisStanfordMBSR
Emma GromeKentuckySSR
Eva HudsonPurdueOHJR
Bre KelleyPittsburghMBJR
Logan LednickyTexas A&MRSJR
Harper MurrayNebraskaOHSO
Bergen ReillyNebraskaSSO
Norah SisCreightonOHSR
Madisen SkinnerTexasOHSR
Izzy StarckPenn StateSFR

AVCA THIRD TEAM ALL-AMERICANS

NAMESCHOOLPOSITIONYEAR
Lexie AlmodovarDaytonOHSR
Charlie FuerbringerWisconsinSFR
Flormarie Heredia ColonMiami (FL)OHJR
Audrey KoenigFlorida StateOHSR
Khori LouisFlorida StateMBSR
Ava MartinCreightonOHJR
Onye OfoegbuOregonMBSR
Alexis SheltonOklahomaOHJR
Naya ShimeSouthern MethodistRSGR
Raina TerryIllinoisOHGR
Mia TuanigaUSCSSR
Camryn TurnerKansasSSR
Argentina UngArizona StateSGR
Mychael VernonMissouriOHGR

AVCA HONORABLE MENTION ALL-AMERICANS

NAMESCHOOLPOSITIONYEAR
Caylen AlexanderHawaiiOHJR
Yadhira AnchanteMarquetteSGR
Maria Clara AndradeSouth FloridaOHJR
Ally BatenhorstUSCOHGR
Milan BaylessColgateOHSO
Bianca BertolinoGeorgia TechOHSR
Maddy BilinovicCreightonLSR
Kamryn ChaneyPrincetonOHSO
Syd ColeNorthern ColoradoSGR
Ifenna Cos-OkpallaTexas A&MMBJR
Kaylee CoxWestern KentuckyOHSR
Cara CresseLouisvilleMBJR
Celia CullenSouthern MethodistSGR
Geli CyrArizona StateOHSR
Macy DaufeldtDrakeOHJR
Alexa EdwardsPacificOHGR
Skye EkesMercerOHSR
Kira FallertNorthern IowaOHSR
Brianna FordTexas-ArlingtonRSGR
Elena GiacominiQuinnipiacRSGR
Kamryn GibadloUtahOHSO
Elise GoetzingerCreightonMBSR
Camryn HannahPenn StateOHGR
Julia HansonMinnesotaOHJR
Tori HesterTroyOHSR
Cicily HidalgoSoutheastern LouisianaOHSR
Lauryn HoveyBowling GreenRSJR
Tsvetelina IlievaBinghamtonOHSR
Jordan IliffMissouriRSSR
Madolyn IsringhausenTennessee TechOHSR
Claire JeterArizona StateMBGR
Malaya JonesColorado StateRSSR
Shelby KentFlorida Gulf CoastOHSR
Caroline KerrTennesseeSSO
Patrycja LagidaChicago StateOHSO
Cheridyn LeveretteUCLAOHJR
Claire LittleBYUOHSO
Grace LopezMiami (OH)OHSO
Charitie LuperLouisvilleOHSR
Dylan MaberryHigh PointOHGR
Elise McGheeBaylorOHSR
Rya McKinnonHowardOHJR
Michelle OhwobeteOregonOHSR
Toyosi OnabanjoKansasMBSR
Kylee OwensPrairie View A&MOHJR
Panna RatkaiPurdue-Fort WayneOHSO
Amanda RiceNorth Carolina StateRSSR
Maya SandsMissouriLJR
Melani ShaffmasterMinnesotaSSR
Mary ShrollArizona StateLGR
Taylor TrammellPenn StateMBSR
Nia WashingtonMississippiOHJR
Kaya WeaverTexas-El PasoMBJR
Riley WhitesidesSouth CarolinaOHGR
Sylvie ZgoncSouth Dakota StateOHSO
 
