Volleyball Game Thread FINAL: No. 4 Nebraska 3, No. 16 Creighton 1

Just one week after playing Nebraska play in front of 92K people, I'm back at the Devaney Center to see No. 4 Nebraska take on in-state rival and No. 16 Creighton to renew this in-state rivalry. CU has yet to play Omaha, but if the Huskers win tonight they'll seal up a 2-0 record against in-state competition and lock up the "state championship" as NU calls it.

Wednesday sees the Bluejays come back to the Devaney Center for the first time since 2019. Senior middle blocker Kiana Schmitt is the only Creighton player to have experienced Devaney back then. There was no matchup in 2020 while both teams played at CHI in 2021. They returned to Omaha in 2022 with CHI being the host of the Final Four that season. CU is 0-21 all-time against the Huskers, but 0-19 since restarting the volleyball program back in 1994.

To get you set for tonight's matchup while taking a deeper dive into the Bluejays, here is my preview from this morning.

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball preview: No. 16 Creighton

Nebraska seeks its 22nd straight win over No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com

Plus, comments from head coach John Cook on the matchup and the week ahead for NU.

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - What We Learned: John Cook happy to welcome back Creighton to Devaney

John Cook met with the media to discuss a busy week that sees NU host both in-state rival Creighton and Long Beach State
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com

Also releasing this morning, this week's Players' Corner featuring Bekka Allick and Harper Murray.

nebraska.rivals.com

InsideNebraska - The Players' Corner: Allick, Murray hunt for "state championship" vs. Jays

Bekka Allick and Harper Murray met with the media to preview Wednesday night's in-state battle with Creighton.
nebraska.rivals.com nebraska.rivals.com
 
