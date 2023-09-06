InsideNebraska - Nebraska Volleyball preview: No. 16 Creighton Nebraska seeks its 22nd straight win over No. 16 Creighton on Wednesday night at the Devaney Center.

Just one week after playing Nebraska play in front of 92K people, I'm back at the Devaney Center to see No. 4 Nebraska take on in-state rival and No. 16 Creighton to renew this in-state rivalry. CU has yet to play Omaha, but if the Huskers win tonight they'll seal up a 2-0 record against in-state competition and lock up the "state championship" as NU calls it.Wednesday sees the Bluejays come back to the Devaney Center for the first time since 2019. Senior middle blocker Kiana Schmitt is the only Creighton player to have experienced Devaney back then. There was no matchup in 2020 while both teams played at CHI in 2021. They returned to Omaha in 2022 with CHI being the host of the Final Four that season. CU is 0-21 all-time against the Huskers, but 0-19 since restarting the volleyball program back in 1994.To get you set for tonight's matchup while taking a deeper dive into the Bluejays, here is my preview from this morning.Plus, comments from head coach John Cook on the matchup and the week ahead for NU.Also releasing this morning, this week's Players' Corner featuring Bekka Allick and Harper Murray.