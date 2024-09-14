Zack Carpenter
May 19, 2022
- 5,772
- 20,213
- 113
FINAL:
No. 5 Nebraska sweeps No. 14 Arizona State (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)
Huskers (7-1) scored 7 of the last 10 points in Set 3 to move past the Sun Devils (7-1).
Beason: 15 kills, one ace, three blocks
Jackson: 10 kills, 2 blocks
Murray: 10 kills, 9 digs
Allick: 7 kills, 5 blocks
Krause: 5 kills, 5 blocks
Reilly: 41 assists, 15 digs
Nebraska faces Wichita State (3-5) at 2pm CT tomorrow to wrap up the Nebraska Classic. Game will be available on B1G+ and Huskers Radio Network.
No. 5 Nebraska (6-1) and No. 14 Arizona State (7-0) are currently underway in Set 1 of their matchup in the Nebraska Classic.
Match is on Big Ten Network, Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com
