UPDATE



FINAL:



No. 5 Nebraska sweeps No. 14 Arizona State (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)



Huskers (7-1) scored 7 of the last 10 points in Set 3 to move past the Sun Devils (7-1).



Beason: 15 kills, one ace, three blocks

Jackson: 10 kills, 2 blocks

Murray: 10 kills, 9 digs

Allick: 7 kills, 5 blocks

Krause: 5 kills, 5 blocks

Reilly: 41 assists, 15 digs



Nebraska faces Wichita State (3-5) at 2pm CT tomorrow to wrap up the Nebraska Classic. Game will be available on B1G+ and Huskers Radio Network.



=================================

=================================



No. 5 Nebraska (6-1) and No. 14 Arizona State (7-0) are currently underway in Set 1 of their matchup in the Nebraska Classic.



Match is on Big Ten Network, Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com











