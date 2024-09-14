ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread ***FINAL: Nebraska sweeps Arizona State in Top-15 showdown

UPDATE

FINAL:

No. 5 Nebraska sweeps No. 14 Arizona State (25-20, 26-24, 25-19)

Huskers (7-1) scored 7 of the last 10 points in Set 3 to move past the Sun Devils (7-1).

Beason: 15 kills, one ace, three blocks
Jackson: 10 kills, 2 blocks
Murray: 10 kills, 9 digs
Allick: 7 kills, 5 blocks
Krause: 5 kills, 5 blocks
Reilly: 41 assists, 15 digs

Nebraska faces Wichita State (3-5) at 2pm CT tomorrow to wrap up the Nebraska Classic. Game will be available on B1G+ and Huskers Radio Network.

No. 5 Nebraska (6-1) and No. 14 Arizona State (7-0) are currently underway in Set 1 of their matchup in the Nebraska Classic.

Match is on Big Ten Network, Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com





 
