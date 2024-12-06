ADVERTISEMENT

Volleyball Game Thread ***NCAA TOURNAMENT 1ST ROUND: #1 Nebraska throttles Florida A&M

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
May 19, 2022
6,500
20,878
113
Well, after the (Spencer) Rattlers took their first leads of the match at 1-0, 3-2 and 5-4 in Set 3, the 'Skers throttled down again to win the third set and polish off the sweep (25-3, 25-9, 25-17)

Nebraska hits the 30-win plateau and ends FAMU's season at 27-7 in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

Tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CT in Lincoln:
#1 seed Nebraska (30-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) vs. #8 seed Miami (22-10, 12-8 ACC)

=================================
=================================

Getting this thread started early because I may not be in front of my laptop by the time things get going. But, either way, it's almost NCAA Tournament Time...

Matchup: #1 seed Nebraska (29-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten co-champs) vs. Florida A&M (27-6, 16-0 SWAC champs)
Start time: 7 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: Attorneys Suck
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alum-Ni

Volleyball NCAA Tournament Scores (12/5)

Replies
1
Views
414
Insider's Board
IndyHusker
IndyHusker
Alum-Ni

Volleyball Big Ten VB Scores and Final Standings (11/30)

Replies
8
Views
695
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Zack Carpenter

Volleyball FINAL: Nebraska makes light work of Iowa, now 40-0 all-time vs Hawkeyes

Replies
17
Views
2K
Insider's Board
GusGus1
G
Alum-Ni

Volleyball NCAA Tournament Bracket

Replies
14
Views
1K
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
Zack Carpenter

Volleyball Game Thread ***LIVE THREAD: #2 Nebraska vs. Indiana

Replies
7
Views
327
Insider's Board
stan raymond
stan raymond
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back