Zack Carpenter
Recruiting Coordinator
Staff
- May 19, 2022
Well, after the (Spencer) Rattlers took their first leads of the match at 1-0, 3-2 and 5-4 in Set 3, the 'Skers throttled down again to win the third set and polish off the sweep (25-3, 25-9, 25-17)
Nebraska hits the 30-win plateau and ends FAMU's season at 27-7 in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Tomorrow night at 7 p.m. CT in Lincoln:
#1 seed Nebraska (30-2 overall, 18-1 Big Ten) vs. #8 seed Miami (22-10, 12-8 ACC)
=================================
=================================
Getting this thread started early because I may not be in front of my laptop by the time things get going. But, either way, it's almost NCAA Tournament Time...
Matchup: #1 seed Nebraska (29-2 overall, 19-1 Big Ten co-champs) vs. Florida A&M (27-6, 16-0 SWAC champs)
Start time: 7 p.m. CT
Watch: ESPN+
Listen: Huskers Radio Network (LINK)
