*** Returns from Hitchcock (Tex.) High three-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson's Nebraska official visit are quite strong, it was his first time on campus and he loved every bit of the visit, from interacting with the coaches, notably Terrance Knighton and Matt Rhule, to the facilities to the Lincoln area, this visit could not have gone better for both sides. He's taken just one other official visit thus far, to Texas Tech, and after this Nebraska visit, he likely won't take any more. He had Vincent Carroll-Jackson and the two really bonded, Nebraska did good work pairing the two together as their similar personalities and would play similar roles in the defense. This one could move very, very quickly.*** 2025 Salt Lake City (Uta.) West three-star offensive lineman Brian Tapu really enjoyed his official visit in Lincoln. It meant a lot for him that Nebraska flew his parents out for the trip all the way from New Zealand. His family enjoyed their first look at Nebraska and have a lot of trust in Donovan Raiola and Matt Rhule to take care of their son even when he's so far from home. Tapu will actually head back to New Zealand with his parents for a couple days then head back to the States for an Oregon State official visit next weekend, with a decision expected shortly after that. I've said it before, but I don't put in Futurecasts without a player's permission but hypothetically, I'd input a Futurecast for Tapu to join Nebraska's 2025 class.*** West Fargo (N.D) Sheyenne three-star defensive lineman Kade Pietrzak did make it into town after all, and while the visit went relatively well for him, I continue to hear that the separation Oklahoma has created might be too much for any program to catch up. He'll head to Kansas State next week and a final decision is expected shortly after that.*** Omaha (Neb.) Westside four-star linebacker Christian Jones had another positive visit experience in Lincoln. At this point Nebraska's shown him just about everything they can. At this point it's up to the four-star to decide whether he wants to stay home or explore options elsewhere. He'll make an official visit to Oklahoma this next weekend, but I think that's a situation worth monitoring, visit might not be as cemented as some think. Should have more on him soon.*** Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More athlete Mekhi Nelson did not make it into town for an official visit this weekend and this remains a confusing situation for both sides. He technically has an official visit scheduled to UConn next weekend but could ultimately switch that out for Nebraska, really just depends on where Nebraska sees him and how open he is to Nebraska's plan for him.*** Of course the buzz all weekend has been Nebraska gaining back momentum on Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star linebacker Dawson Merritt over Alabama. Coming out of his Alabama official visit, despite positive momentum around the Crimson Tide, I maintained I didn't think the door was closed on Nebraska. Now, that door is wide open, Nebraska worked hard this week to re-gain momentum with him. A decision could come any day now, and if you asked me to input a Futurecast, I'd put one in for Nebraska based on what I'm hearing there right now.*** Caught up with 2026 Elkhorn (Neb.) North linebacker Jase Reynolds after he landed an offer from the Huskers after his performance at the Friday Night Lights camp. Reynolds grew up a Nebraska fan and was ecstatic to land the offer, as were his family and friends. He's visited campus a couple times already and plans to return plenty more in the future. Huskers an early favorite here, but I'm curious to see if he lets his recruitment play out and adds some more national offers (he deserves it) or if he opts to make an early decision. He was the first, possibly the only, in-state 2026 to land a Nebraska offer during camp season.