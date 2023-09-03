ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Thoughts on the top prospects at Omaha Westside

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Blackshirt
Staff
Apr 20, 2017
Lincoln
I was out at Omaha Westside on Friday night for the matchup with Grand Island. The Warriors are loaded up with talent once again and will make another state title run.

Since I’m going to see them play next week at Bellevue West I came into this one really focusing on the three biggest players in the game. Westside has three-star Notre Dame ATH commit Teddy Rezac, three-star defensive back Caleb Benning and four-star 2025 linebacker Christian Jones.

Let’s talk about what I saw from each on Friday.


Rezac is a rangy athlete that I’ll be curious to see at the next level. He’s got the athleticism to play safety in college but the frame to keep growing into a second-level defender. He could also be a hybrid type guy which would make him perfect for Nebraska’s Rover spot. Notre Dame got a real sleeper prospect here.


Benning just makes plays. He’s a clear leader of the team and has a lot of responsibility helping the defense get lined up and make calls. The defender has a high football IQ which is why he always seems to be in the right place at the right time. If you are looking for a way to envision him in Nebraska’s defense picture him in the same spot as Omar Brown. The Huskers are pursuing Benning still and defensive backs coach Evan Cooper was in attendance Friday night too.




Jones was the best long-term prospect on the field Friday night. He was great in the camp setting this summer but it’s starting to come together for him on the field too. He’s got great size and speed for a linebacker which allows him to fly around the field to make plays. He even showed off his hands on this play.



Jones is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country for his class. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Nebraska are a few of the early standouts for him. The Huskers are pushing hard to keep him home but have a battle on their hands.
 
Latest posts

