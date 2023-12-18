The latest on Dylan Raiola...

Adam Gorney
This probably comes as no surprise but I would say it's a very, very strong likelihood that Dylan Raiola ends up flipping to Nebraska. I would be very surprised at this point if he doesn't.
Someone also told me with links to Georgia that if people are saying Raiola ends up sticking with Georgia that they are wrong.
So as of now I would say it looks great for Nebraska to flip the five-star quarterback.
