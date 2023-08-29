For those keeping track at home (everyone) this last weekend was supposed to be whenannounced his commitment. He'd stated previously that he wanted to make an announcement before the season started. His season started on Friday night and no announcement came this weekend.Brix let me know that he needs more time to think about his decision.His final choices are Nebraska, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Alabama. The leading theory right now is that this is a Nebraska versus Oklahoma battle. Sources have indicated to me that the Alabama offer is very committable but Brix and his family would prefer he stay in the Midwest. Brix has built a strong relationship with Donovan Raiola and Matt Rhule so the Huskers are hoping that carries them over the edge.Brix is the clear number one target remaining and the staff is working hard to close the deal. He just needs more time.