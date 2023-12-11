Greg Smith
Multiple sources have indicated to Inside Nebraska that coach Matt Rhule and his staff have not given up on the pursuit of five-star QB Dylan Raiola. As we all know Raiola picked Georgia over Nebraska and others back in May. There is mutual interest in setting up a potential official visit this weekend according to sources.
This is obviously a fluid situation that is sure to take some twists and turns. Hang on to your butts...
