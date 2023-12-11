ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Smith: Huskers making a move with Dylan Raiola; Carpenter: FutureCast for Raiola to flip to Nebraska

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Blackshirt
Staff
Apr 20, 2017
3,479
24,898
113
Lincoln

Multiple sources have indicated to Inside Nebraska that coach Matt Rhule and his staff have not given up on the pursuit of five-star QB Dylan Raiola. As we all know Raiola picked Georgia over Nebraska and others back in May. There is mutual interest in setting up a potential official visit this weekend according to sources.

This is obviously a fluid situation that is sure to take some twists and turns. Hang on to your butts...
 
Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: SantaBarbaraSker, GoBigBlob, Husker Dreme and 74 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Football Full coverage of Dylan Raiola

Replies
202
Views
11K
Insider's Board
BushAK
BushAK
Huskermutant

ESPN article: what a Raiola flip from Georgia would mean for the Huskers....

Replies
6
Views
1K
Insider's Board
BigCL24
BigCL24
Zack Carpenter

Video Rivals Exclusive: Adam Gorney sits down with Matt Rhule to talk wild recruitment of Dylan Raiola, Huskers' 2024 class

Replies
2
Views
399
Insider's Board
Trike Rider
Trike Rider
GBRforLife1

Raiola will need to sit before he plays

Replies
73
Views
5K
Husker Board
HuskerGrad88
H
Zack Carpenter

Football Sources: Kyle McCord no longer considering Nebraska, more on the Huskers' QB situation

Replies
125
Views
6K
Insider's Board
WV Husker1
WV Husker1
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today