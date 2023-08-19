GeoffExstrom
Hello folks, it's time for another volleyball season and we start off with the annual Red-White scrimmage tonight at 6 p.m. on BTN+ at the Devaney Center. It's a big-time scrimmage today as it'll go a long way in determining the numerous position battles on the roster including setter, second middle blocker and the outside hitters.
As mentioned before, you can watch the scrimmage on BTN+. Unless you're planning on watching other Big Ten stuff, I'd recommend the Nebraska team pass which is only $10 a month or $80 for a year. Plus, the Huskers Radio Network will broadcast all the action on their radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be provided at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.
I put together plenty of previews to get you set today including my position previews, Volleyball HQ and features on the team. In case you missed it, here are the links for some of the big stuff:
Volleyball HQ
>>> Setter
>>> Middle Blocker
>>> Outside Hitters and Opposites
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
>>> What We Learned: Offense is the focus ahead of Red-White scrimmage
>>> The Players' Corner: Laney Choboy and Andi Jackson
PRESEASON RANKINGS:
>>> Huskers sneak into top five of AVCA preseason poll
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
>>> Fall Camp Practice Report
>>> The Setter Battle
>>> The Freshmen: Why this stellar class is ready for the pressure
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
>>> Balance is key for Lexi Rodriguez entering second season as a captain
>>> Youth, depth and aggression to define Nebraska volleyball in 2023
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
>>> Taking stock of Husker volleyball's 2025 recruiting class
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
