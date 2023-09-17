InsideNebraska - Decision coming soon for Omaha Westside ATH Caleb Benning Omaha Westside ATH Caleb Benning is closing in on a decision.

I'll have several solo interviews coming from the visitors this weekend but I'll also use this space to give you guys quick updates on what the recruits are saying after the first win of the Matt Rhule Era.>> Nebraska commitwas in Lincoln for his first Husker game and was blown away."My visit was great! It was my first Nebraska game and their game day atmosphere was super cool," Peters said. "I had a wonderful time talking with the coaches, players, and recruits. Can’t wait to be back for the game next week!"Peters had a really good time talking with the commits and meeting some of them in person for the first time. He's looking forward to getting closer with the commits and the team this fall. I asked Peters his thoughts on the running game especially in the fourth quarter."I think the coaches and players did a great job executing the running game," Peters said. "You could see in the 4th quarter that NIU’s defense was getting worn out from the physical run game of Nebraska."Expect to see Peters on the sidelines a lot this season.>> Class of 2025 in-state running backwas also in town. The South Sioux City standout had a great experience on the visit. He especially liked getting to see the players up close and seeing how they interact with each other. I observed him getting some quality time with running backs coach EJ Barthel which he enjoyed."It was good to catch up with him," Palmer said. "He knew I was leading the state in yards and they teams I’m going against so it’s good to know that he’s watching me play."Palmer has 924 yards and 13 TDs already this season.>> Full interview withis live:>> Priority 2025 offensive tacklewas at Memorial Stadium yesterday. The Missouri native was very impressed with with he found in Lincoln. He thought the whole experience was amazing including the fan support. The coaching staff and how much they want to win stood out to him as well."I can just tell that they care about the players on the team and the players respect the coaching staff," Lange said. "Matt Rhule has had a very huge weight put on his shoulders and he and the other coaches are doing everything they can to make this a winning football team. They are in it for the long run and know it won’t happen overnight but they have a vision for the future of the program and the believe in it and are all in."Lange says that he can "absolutely" see himself as part of that future and the coaches want him to be too. I noticed him hanging out a lot with Belleve West OT Jacob Arop and Rivals100 OT Brandon Baker. He liked his time with those two."They are both great guys and I felt like I formed a bond with most of the recruits that i talked to," Lange said. "Brandon and Jacob are great people and i would love to see them again. I also talked to Danny Kaelin and he’s an awesome dude."Lange doesn't know yet if he will be back on campus this season but would like to make it happen. That all depends on his schedule.>> Omaha North 2025 defensive line commitwas back in Lincoln for Rhule's home opener. Terry is pretty candid so it was great to get his thoughts on the visit and game."Well, the environment was electric. Was sweet to see this staff open up with a night game that had great energy," Terry said. "This staff is very personable and it was great to see them interacting with the recruits and their families before the game. It was a different approach for pregame with this staff, which I feel was a positive compared to some of the things of the past during pregame."Terry noted that it was "awesome" getting to see Matt Rhule's first win and experience the post game locker room. He thinks it was a huge weight lifted off his shoulders and makes him excited about what the future holds. The other thing that has Terry excited is the play of Tony White's defense."It was amazing seeing that defense shut the offense down the whole game," Terry said. "It felt like they were playing with some passion and swagger I haven’t seen in the past years. It was getting me pumped up just watching how we're going to be playing in a few years."Terry will be back in Lincoln next Saturday for the Louisiana Tech matchup.>> Millard North defensive backwas back in Lincoln this weekend. Like the other commits, he was very happy about the result of the game."It was awesome. I would say it was the best visit that I have ever been on there," VerMaas said. "Meeting up with the players in the locker room after the game was definitely the best part I'd say. And I think Nebraskas defense looked really really good!"I asked him what stood out to him about the defense."I think the defense already looks super comfortable in the 3-3-5 and I also think that [Nash] Hutmacher is a really good interior d-lineman. I loved when they dropped Gifford back for almost as a FS look on a package too."In another thread I said that VerMaas' comp coming out of high school is Gifford so it's interesting to see him watching Isaac so closely.>> There was one player in town this weekend that offered a scholarship for the 2024 recruiting class. Texas multi-sport standoutwas in town and Nebraska offered him on Saturday.Crisp had been a priority recruit for rival Iowa and holds a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. The Houston native is also a standout baseball player too. It was his first time in Lincoln for a football game and he won’t forget the experience.“It was absolutely amazing the experience was unforgettable,” Crisp said.What stood out the most to Crisp is the support was amazing from both fans and the coaches. It made him feel like he will have a second home in Lincoln if he picked Nebraska. The Huskers offered him as an athlete because they feel he could project to either side of the ball. That is just fine with Crisp.“I’m really excited to have the option to play either side to see where I fit best,” Crisp said.Crisp loved his time in Lincoln and having the chance to speak with several coaches. He hopes to be back in Lincoln soon.>> Exchanged a few messages with Omaha Westside 2024 ATH. The prospect getting a lot of buzz in-state said that it was fun being in Lincoln on Saturday and he had a good time. He didn't get a chance to speak with coach Rhule or Satterfield. However, he did speak with other staffers."I talked to coach [Omar] Hales and coach [Tony] White," Rezac said. "And I was really impressed the whole night with the performance on the field and the new facilities."Rezac might hit a game at Kansas and Notre Dame. His brother is committed to the Irish but they want him to be a walk-on. He's open to hearing more from Nebraska moving forward and feels like this is just the start of their communication.