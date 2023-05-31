ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Priority OL Kaedin Massey sets Nebraska official visit

Greg Smith

Apr 20, 2017
Get ready for a busy June of official visits for the Huskers. Just spoke with Kansas three-star offensive lineman Kaedin Massey who tells me that his official visit to Nebraska is set for June 13-15. Massey is one of Nebraska's top targets along the offensive line for this cycle. He's been in frequent contact with quarterback commit Daniel Kaelin since the QB joined the class.

"I’ve actually know Danny for a while. I met him awhile ago through the process," Massey said. "We were always at the same schools on unofficials at the same time so I have gotten to know him pretty well. He seems very excited to going to Nebraska. It’s always good to have a good relationship with the guy you would be blocking for if I were to chose to go there."

Massey will also take officials to Kansas, Oklahoma and Kansas State during June. Then he will have a college choice by July 1.

"I am looking for a school I have a great relationship with coaches and players," Massey said. "A school with a good academic support system and a school that feels right."

Massey also visited Nebraska for the first spring practice under Matt Rhule.

 
