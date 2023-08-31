Hey, everyone. We'll start up this thread and use it to add our pregame observations.Before I head back down to the field, here are the availability reports, which all teams need to put out prior to their games this season. Here's Nebraska's:As you can see, the Huskers will be without ILB Nick Henrich and Jack 'backer Jimari Butler. According to a source, Henrich rolled his ankle last week at practice and it was bad enough to keep him out tonight. The same source said Butler is dealing with a stinger.So, who's going to fill in for Henrich next to Luke Reimer? I'm expecting John Bullock, Javin Wright and maybe even Chief Borders to play some inside linebacker tonight.Here's Minnesota's availability report:The big one here is Cody Lindenberg, who's out. That's good news for the Husker offense. Lindenberg is a starting linebacker and was second on the team in tackles last season. He's an All-Big Ten-caliber player in my eyes. Minnesota will have an awfully inexperienced linebacker crew at the second level tonight.Chris Autman-Bell being on the "questionable" side doesn't really hurt the Gopher pass attack, in my opinion. WRs Daniel Jackson, Corey Crooms, Le'Meke Brockington and Elijah Spencer will do just fine. So will giant TE Brevyn Spann-Ford.