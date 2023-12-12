It was a wild day with all the news flying around Monday on Raiola, McCord, Fleming, plus Gifford and Benhart returning + Sims officially hitting the portal. Through it all, forgot to address this:



Nebraska may be looking to add a defensive back out of the portal, and I've been told to be on the lookout for this one: 6-foot-3, 195-pounder Blye Hill out of FCS program Saint Francis. He's a big-bodied athlete with three years of eligibility remaining, and I was told Monday that the Huskers have given him a long look. And then he announced an official visit to Nebraska for the upcoming weekend (Dec. 15-16), so we'll be tracking.



Hill recorded 21 tackles (17 solo) with two interceptions, six pass breakups and one TFL as a true freshman at Saint Francis last season. He's a native of Maryland, where he finished with 22 PBUs and a pair of interceptions at Mount Saint Joseph High School (13 PBUs and one interception as a senior)







