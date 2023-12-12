ADVERTISEMENT

Football Portal DB to keep an eye on

Zack Carpenter

Zack Carpenter

Graduate Assistant
Staff
May 19, 2022
5,262
19,320
113
It was a wild day with all the news flying around Monday on Raiola, McCord, Fleming, plus Gifford and Benhart returning + Sims officially hitting the portal. Through it all, forgot to address this:

Nebraska may be looking to add a defensive back out of the portal, and I've been told to be on the lookout for this one: 6-foot-3, 195-pounder Blye Hill out of FCS program Saint Francis. He's a big-bodied athlete with three years of eligibility remaining, and I was told Monday that the Huskers have given him a long look. And then he announced an official visit to Nebraska for the upcoming weekend (Dec. 15-16), so we'll be tracking.

Hill recorded 21 tackles (17 solo) with two interceptions, six pass breakups and one TFL as a true freshman at Saint Francis last season. He's a native of Maryland, where he finished with 22 PBUs and a pair of interceptions at Mount Saint Joseph High School (13 PBUs and one interception as a senior)



 
  • Like
Reactions: BIGSTICK67, N_fuego, englandnu and 14 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Softball Huskers go 2-0 on first day of Razorback Rumble

Replies
0
Views
188
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
stan raymond

Building a roster in the NIL/Transfer Portal era

Replies
1
Views
378
Insider's Board
konaki
konaki
Steve Marik

Basketball Marik: What to make of Nebraska and the transfer portal

Replies
17
Views
2K
Insider's Board
Steve Marik
Steve Marik
TimVerghese

Recruiting Transfer portal names of note in the spring window (football)

Replies
31
Views
5K
Insider's Board
GBMFR
G
Alum-Ni

Football Nebraska 2024 Preview & Prediction (CFN)

Replies
13
Views
737
Insider's Board
blackshirt_4
blackshirt_4
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today