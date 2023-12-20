ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting One five-star to watch tomorrow...

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Blackshirt
Staff
Apr 20, 2017
3,481
24,920
113
Lincoln

I'm not expecting a lot of surprises tomorrow but one name to keep an eye on is St. Louis wide receiver Ryan Wingo. It doesnt sound like Nebraska is in position to flip him outright tomorrow but newly committed quarterback Dylan Raiola is working hard to keep him from signing with Texas tomorrow multiple sources tell Inside Nebraska.

We'll see if he holds off on sending his letter of intent to Texas. Raiola and Wingo have struck up a nice friendship during the recruiting process, so I'd give Nebraska an outside shot here of getting Wingo to hold off. Stay tuned tomorrow.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Wow
Reactions: Doubledueces, IndyHusker, N_fuego and 58 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Zack Carpenter

Football Nebraska Spring Ball: Five questions, predictions or stories to watch

Replies
16
Views
885
Insider's Board
Zack Carpenter
Zack Carpenter
TimVerghese

Recruiting Thursday Night Recruiting Nuggets

Replies
17
Views
2K
Insider's Board
IndyHusker
IndyHusker
HBK4life

SSO Spring position previews

Replies
118
Views
12K
Husker Board
HBK4life
HBK4life
Zack Carpenter

Football Spring Ball Countdown: Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch | 1 Dylan Raiola

Replies
66
Views
5K
Insider's Board
tampa husker
tampa husker
Zack Carpenter

Baseball Sanderson, Huskers edge Aggies to clinch series win

Replies
3
Views
433
Insider's Board
BigCL24
BigCL24
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today