I'm not expecting a lot of surprises tomorrow but one name to keep an eye on is St. Louis wide receiver Ryan Wingo. It doesnt sound like Nebraska is in position to flip him outright tomorrow but newly committed quarterback Dylan Raiola is working hard to keep him from signing with Texas tomorrow multiple sources tell Inside Nebraska.
We'll see if he holds off on sending his letter of intent to Texas. Raiola and Wingo have struck up a nice friendship during the recruiting process, so I'd give Nebraska an outside shot here of getting Wingo to hold off. Stay tuned tomorrow.